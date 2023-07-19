Quantexa Recognized as a Technology Standout in Celent’s 2023 xCelent AML Transaction Monitoring Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that it has been recognized by Celent, a global research and advisory firm providing technology expertise to key decision makers at financial institutions, for its standout technology in the 2023 xCelent Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring (TM) Report, an independent resource helping financial institutions select an AML vendor best suited to meet their needs. Celent’s report profiled 17 AML TM systems available globally, including an overview of their functionality, customer base, technology, implementation, pricing, and support, to help key financial institutions navigate the market.



Celent credited Quantexa for “pioneering the use of entity resolution […] to power granular, deep network analysis to support the forensic investigation of financial crimes.” Key benefits highlighted include the platform’s ability to “resolve internal transaction and customer data as well as external data […] pertaining to entities, transactions and other activities, and counterparties to generate highly enriched network analyses of associated accounts that can surface risk insights,” and “to automate much of the investigative process, thereby increasing analyst efficiency.”

Customers rated Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and AML solutions strongly overall, with the speed of implementation and the flexibility of the data model receiving the highest scores for implementation experience and technology respectively. They also appreciated the platform’s graph analytics and network/link analysis capabilities. Respondents noted the Quantexa team’s knowledge of their solution and relevant technology. One client cited “a strong level of service and responsiveness compared to other vendor experiences.”

Quantexa’s Chief Product Officer, Dan Higgins, said: “Being recognized as a best-in-class provider for AML solutions by Celent is a true testament to the innovation and value we deliver to our clients. We continually strive to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients, helping them turn information into insight and insight into the ability to protect, optimize, and grow their organizations. Having Celent recognize our solution for the depth of impact it delivers, as well as our teams’ breadth of knowledge, which is helping to aid in the forensic investigations of financial crime, is inspiring and rewarding.”

Quantexa’s platform gives leading banks, fintechs and regulators the ability to understand their data by connecting siloed systems to protect, optimize and grow. By protecting and fighting against financial crime, Quantexa clients can become more resilient, visualize hidden risks at speed, and make more informed and trusted decisions about AML risk.

To download the Celent report which profiles Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence solution for AML Transaction Monitoring, visit Quantexa’s website here.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 650 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, Dublin, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Toronto, UAE, Malaga, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Brussels, Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



