Brera Holdings Announces South American Football Market Study Targeting Two Key Countries of Interest

DUBLIN and MILAN, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings", “Brera”, or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BREA) announced that it has signed an agreement for a market study of South American football (the “Study”), centered on two countries of interest. The Study is expected to be completed within 60 days and focus primarily, though not exclusively, on the countries of Chile and Uruguay, as recommended by Fenix SpA (“Fenix”), the Company’s regional advisors and the Study’s authors. This represents Brera Holding’s first potential foray into the richly talented South American market, home to 10 World Cup trophies, including last year’s winner Argentina and the U-19 World Cup winner Uruguay just last month.

“We look forward to working closely with Fenix to complete the Study. We expect that the Study will provide candidate teams for Brera Holdings, in the world’s most talent-rich football market, allowing us to continue to execute on our social impact mission in a part of the world where we feel we can make a difference,” said Brera Holdings CEO, Pierre Galoppi.

Fenix, based in Santiago, Chile, has extensive experience in business management, corporate finance, and project evaluation and analysis. In the sports industry, Fenix has experience in providing management services and studies to a variety of popular football teams. Additionally, Fenix has an established presence in the media and communications sector with a footprint that extends to seven countries in the South American region.





Brera will evaluate the South American football market





ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq-: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division Championship in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association (“UEFA”) competitions. On July 28, 2023, the Company will complete the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women’s professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l., based on the agreed upon closing conditions in the Preliminary Agreement signed on July 3, 2023. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com .

