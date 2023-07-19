Exterro Announces New XChange Global Conference for E-Discovery, Privacy, Forensic and CyberSecurity Compliance Professionals, Sept. 19 – 21

NEW ORLEANS, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. today announced the first annual XChange Global Conference for e-discovery, privacy, cybersecurity compliance, and digital forensics. XChange Global Conference is the first conference of its kind to showcase the growing need for Legal GRC. The conference will be held September 19-21, 2023, at The Roosevelt in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Full information on the conference can be found here .

At the Exterro XChange Global Conference Exterro users, experts, partners, and thought-leaders in the legal, forensics, privacy and compliance areas will come together for three days to exchange ideas, make connections, acquire new skills, and explore the complex connections between privacy, e-discovery, cybersecurity compliance, and digital forensics.

“Zapproved’s PREX and Exterro’s inFusion events gave attendees the latest trends about litgation, privacy, compliance, incident response, and culture best practices. Our new XChange Global Conference combines the curriculum of both conferences, so that attendees will have a more enriching experience and learn from top experts in the industry on topics including privacy, generative AI, legal hold, document review, cybersecurity compliance, forensically collecting employee data, in-house management of Legal GRC, and more, ” said Debora Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Exterro.

Conference Details

The Keynote, Report from the Other Shore: The First Amendment in a Rising Tide of Privacy, will be presented by David McCraw, the lead newsroom lawyer for The New York Times. He has been at The Times for 21 years and currently holds the position of Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. McCraw will provide a first-hand account of his work defending press freedom and walk through the decisions that have marked the evolution of judicial thinking on what should happen when private facts become part of the day’s news.

Additional featured speakers include Maura Grossman, Principal at Maura Grossman Law and research professor in the David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo; Robert Levy, Executive Counsel of Legal Policy at ExxonMobil; David Cohen, Partner at Reed Smith LLP; Angie Nolet, Corporate Counsel at Redfin; Adam Rouse, Director & Senior Counsel E-Discovery Operations at Walgreens; Hon. Allison Goddard, US Magistrate Judge of the Southern District of California; Judge Andrew Peck (ret.), Senior Counsel at DLA Piper and many others.

Conference attendees can expect:

Hands-on product training and certification

Expert perspectives on e-discovery, privacy, and digital forensics

Panel discussions, workshops, and presentations

Networking with fellow Exterro users and industry thought leaders

And of course, plenty of food, drinks, and fun!



Hero Awards

At this year’s conference, Exterro will be presenting the Hero Awards which will proudly honor professionals who exemplify exceptional leadership and positively impact their communities. Celebrating those who leverage collaboration, innovation, and resourcefulness to achieve success for their organizations while actively advocating for equity, diversity, and inclusion in their fields. Nominations are now open, welcoming recognition for individuals who embody the spirit of heroism by making a difference in various award categories: Privacy, E-Discovery, Forensics, DE&I, Customer Hero, and The Hon. Shira Scheindlin Lifetime Achievement Award. The deadline for submissions is August 11, 2023. You can submit your nomination here .

XChange registration for the 2023 event is now open, and the first 100 registrants will get a free Rocketbook reusable smart notebook. Register today .

