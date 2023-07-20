Hydropower Generation Market estimated to reach $377.06 billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global hydropower generation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 237.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Hydropower Generation Market

Hydropower (hydroelectric power) is a renewable source of energy that generates power by using a dam or diversion structure to alter the natural flow of a river or other body of water; which uses the natural flow of moving water to generate electricity. The plant uses turbines and generators to convert kinetic energy into electricity, which is then fed into the electrical grid to power homes, businesses, and industries. Because hydropower can generate power to the grid immediately, they provide essential backup power during major power outages or disruptions. The plant also provide benefits beyond electricity generation by providing flood control, irrigation support, clean drinking water, and more. Hydropower is one of the largest renewable source of electricity.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hydropower Generation Market:

Increase in use of renewable sources is one of the key trends expected to augment the growth of the global hydropower generation market. For instance, with the rising demand for energy across the globe, the use of renewable sources, such as hydropower, is also increasing with a rapid pace. According to International Renewable Energy Agency, in 2022, the global hydropower installed capacity reached 1393 gigawatts (GW), a rise of around 2.19% compared to 2021. The hydropower capacity is expected to grow with the upcoming hydro projects and technological advancements, and this trend is expected to propel the market growth.

Global Hydropower Generation Market – Drivers

Rising demand for reliable electricity to drive market growth

Since large-scale hydropower facilities can be easily turned on and off, hydropower has become more reliable than most other energy sources to meet peak electricity demands throughout the day. Hydropower is affordable and provides low-cost electricity and durability over time compared to other sources of energy. It is a reliable, versatile, and low cost source of clean electricity generation and responsible water management. Therefore, hydropower installed capacity is increasing with a rapid pace worldwide. According to the International Hydropower Association, the United States has a total hydropower installed capacity of almost 102,000 megawatts (MW).

Government support for hydropower generation to boost market growth

In February 2023, India approved its largest ever hydropower project in the mountainous north-eastern region of the country to build renewable generation to meet increasing power demand. The Government approved the estimated investment of around 319 billion rupees (US$ 3.9 billion) for the 2,880-megawatt Dibang project in Arunachal Pradesh, state-run hydropower producer NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation). India has classified hydropower as renewable energy and sees it as key in its transition away from coal to help manage the fluctuations caused by both intermittent solar and wind supplies. The project is estimated to take nine years to build.

Global Hydropower Generation Market – Restrain

High capital and operational cost to hamper market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global hydropower generation market is the high capital and operational cost. The initial cost of hydropower (hydroelectric power) plant is very high due to dam structure, and other essentials. Building a hydel plant can cost INR. 7 to 9 crore per MW, compared with INR. 4.5-5 crore/MW for thermal power and INR. 3.5-4 crore/MW for solar energy. Hydropower projects can also take years to be completed, twice as long as thermal projects; and solar plants. Since hydro-electric power plants have less moving equipment, have a rigid structure, the operating and maintenance costs are reduced.

Global Hydropower Generation Market – Opportunities

Increasing demand for across the world is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global hydropower generation market.

According to the International Energy Agency, by 2026, the global renewable electricity capacity is expected to rise more than 60% from 2020 levels to over 4 800 GW and renewables are set to account for almost 95% of the increase in the global power capacity through 2026. In August 2022, the Government of India announced the development of two hydropower projects in Nepal, namely the West Seti Hydropower Project and the Seti River Hydropower Project. Investment Board Nepal and National Hydro Power Corporation signed MoU to develop these projects on the Seti River. The projects will develop a total of 1,200 MW.

Global Hydropower Generation Market - Key Developments

In May 2023, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) of India granted permission by Nepal to develop a second hydropower project in the country. This project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

In May 2023, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China approved the construction of a new hydropower plant in the Xizang Autonomous region which will have capital backing of around USD 8.43 billion.

In May 2022, Drax Group PLC invested around US$ 616 million in the Cruachan power station. The company planned to add 600 megawatt of underground pumped storage hydropower capacity to the Cruachan power station.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hydropower generation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global hydropower generation market is growing rapidly in response to the favorable government policies and increasing adoption of renewable energy.

On the basis of Capacity, Small Hydro Power Plant Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for energy and rapid industrialization across the globe.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for reliable electricity and government support for hydropower generation in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hydropower generation market include General Electric (GE) Co., Turbine Generator Maintenance Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Arani Power Systems, Elliott Group, TURBOCAM, Dusan Skoda Power, Chola Turbo Machinary International Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems America Inc., among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hydropower Generation Market, By Capacity

Small Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)

Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW - 10MW)

Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)



Global Hydropower Generation Market, By Region

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



