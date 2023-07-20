CAI Partners with Moveworks to Leverage Conversational AI for Next Generation Service Desk

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global technology services firm, today announced its partnership with Moveworks , the leading conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the enterprise. By leveraging large language models (LLM) and machine learning, the partners will provide deep assessments and deliver an industry-leading system integration for next generation service desk that enhances customer and employee experiences.



“By 2026, conversational AI deployments within contact centers will reduce agent labor costs by $80 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.” 1 With the use of virtual agents, simple tasks can be resolved within seconds—password resets, VPN connection issues, software orders, payroll updates, vacation balances, expense report statuses and many more common requests received by employee support functions. This process reduces the need for both customer and employee support tickets while simultaneously improving experiences and affording more time for service desk analysts and business professionals to focus on more complex requests.

CAI’s Service Desk supports over 500,000 end users globally with a 96% client satisfaction rate. With Moveworks’ average of seven seconds to resolve common support issues, CAI will help organizations utilize the power of LLMs and conversational AI on their existing communication platforms. Organizations benefiting from the partnership will experience a reduction in issue resolution time, increased end-user satisfaction, higher productivity, cost savings and better experiences for their customers and employees.

“Conversational AI is rapidly evolving and modernizing service desks to further enhance the customer experience,” said Matthew Peters, chief technology officer at CAI. “Now is the time to invest in this technology that will enable better outcomes for our clients and their organizations. We are proud to partner with Moveworks to deliver innovative solutions to increase productivity by reducing downtime through faster resolution of support issues.”

“Today, people expect immediate resolution of their challenges,” said Varun Singh, co-founder and president at Moveworks. “The combination of CAI’s leadership in service desk offerings and Moveworks’ leadership in conversational AI allows us to meet and exceed those expectations. By infusing conversational AI into CAI’s Service Desk offerings, joint customers experience significant efficiency gains and an overall improved user experience.”

To learn more about the CAI and Moveworks partnership, visit https://www.cai.io/campaigns/conversational-ai-to-resolve-common-service-desk-support-issues-in-7-seconds

To learn more about Moveworks, visit https://www.moveworks.com/

References

Gartner® Press Release, Gartner Predicts Conversational AI Will Reduce Contact Center Agent Labor Costs by $80 Billion in 2026, August 31, 2022



https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022-08-31-gartner-predicts-conversational-ai-will-reduce-contac



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a generative AI platform that boosts employee productivity by surfacing information and automating tasks through natural language. Moveworks gives enterprises a conversational interface that works across every system — from Microsoft to Workday to Salesforce. Powered by GPT-class machine learning models, the Moveworks platform learns the unique language of your organization to solve thousands of use cases. Brands like Databricks, Broadcom, DocuSign, and Palo Alto Networks leverage Moveworks’ proprietary enterprise data, out-of-the-box solutions, and intuitive developer tools to bring conversational automation to all aspects of their business.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com