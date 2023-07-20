ZTX Reveals First Partner Wearables In Collaboration With Dust Labs

Singapore, Singapore , July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Caption: ZTX unveils first partner wearables in collaboration with Dust Labs

Virtual world platform ZTX has unveiled its first partner wearables in collaboration with Dust Labs, a startup powering the technology behind the DeGods and y00ts digital collections.

ZTX partner wearables is a community-centric initiative in which ZTX works closely with its partners to create exclusive, branded wearables accessible via the ZTX Avatar Builder, a web application where users can create a customizable full-body 3D avatar with wearables and cosmetics to use in the ZTX 3D open-world platform.

ZTX wearables present an avenue for digital collectible projects, such as DeGods, to reward their community members with diverse 3D utility assets that extend the original IP into new immersive experiences. By providing a suite of customizable tools such as wearables, ZTX presents avenues for digital collections to expand their universe without having to build comprehensive applications from the ground up.

As part of the partnership with Dust Labs, ZTX will offer a token-gated experience for DeGods holders where they can claim DeGods-branded hoodies and sweatpants within the Avatar Builder. DeGods holders will be able to wear their ZTX Avatars with the exclusive wearables, which will be seamlessly integrated into the upcoming 3D open-world application where users can enjoy social interactions, engage in games, and participate in governance and economics when creating and selling digital assets within ZTX.

“We’re thrilled to present our first partner wearables in collaboration with Dust Labs whom we’ve collaborated with on various activations. Our goal is to equip communities with resources to easily venture into the virtual realm, and this release signifies the first of numerous community initiatives that we’ll be introducing in the future,” said Chris Jang, Co-CEO of ZTX.

“This collaboration with ZTX is a testament to our ambition to make DeGods the number one community in the world. By offering our community members unique digital assets like these partner wearables, we're enhancing the utility of DeGods and creating immersive experiences that truly set us apart,” said Kevin Henrikson, CEO of Dust Labs.

In addition to the launch of partner wearables, ZTX is scheduled to roll out the private beta of its 3D open-world application in the coming weeks, followed by its inaugural Genesis Home Mint. The Genesis Homes will be a collection consisting of 4,000 bespoke, 3D homes that provide benefits such as governance and special access to future drops, events, and games. To learn more about ZTX, visit the ZTX Twitter and Discord.

About ZTX: ZTX is a Web3 virtual world empowering creators and communities. Founded in 2022, ZTX is the joint blockchain initiative of Jump Crypto and ZEPETO — the largest avatar social network in Asia with over 400 million lifetime users. As the UGC-driven nature and creative economy aspect of ZEPETO grows, ZTX aims to cater to the new demands of creators and communities by building an on-chain open world where users can more robustly participate in governance and economics when creating and selling digital assets. To learn more, please visit www.ztx.io.

About DeGods: DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters, and innovators. To learn more, please visit degods.com or dustlabs.com.

Contacts:

ZTX: media@ztx.foundation

Throne PR: robert@thronepr.com



