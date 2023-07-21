PRIDE Industries’ Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Dr. Adrienne Lawson Recognized as a DEI Champion

Roseville, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Adrienne Lawson, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at PRIDE Industries, is among this year’s Sacramento Business Journal’s Champions for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Now in its second year, the Business Journal's DEI Awards program honors the individuals and organizations in the region that have demonstrated a commitment to promoting a more diverse and equitable community.

“I am honored and excited to be a recipient of this DEI Champion Award,” said Lawson. “There has been pushback on DEI efforts across the country, so I’m especially grateful that the Sacramento Business Journal sees DEI’s value. It’s wonderful that they are shining a light on the important DEI work that individuals and organizations are doing in the region.”

In 2020, after a successful 30-year career in academia, Dr. Lawson began a new adventure at PRIDE Industries, the country’s leading employer of people with disabilities, headquartered in Roseville, California. Dr. Lawson is responsible for developing and implementing the organization’s diversity and inclusion strategies companywide, working closely with the executive and human resources teams. In addition, she leads the administration of PRIDE Industries’ compliance program related to its federal contracting operations which is regulated by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

“PRIDE Industries was founded in the belief that each person deserves care and recognition for their unique abilities, needs, and contributions,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. “Adrienne leads our DEI program with an extraordinary level of care and compassion that promotes interconnectedness, and which ensures that all employees feel valued, respected, and free to be their authentic selves while reaching their highest potential.”

Dr. Lawson embodies PRIDE Industries’ core values of teamwork, innovation, tenacity, and integrity, working collaboratively with DEI leadership and Human Resources to break new ground with a variety of strategies that put equity, diversity, and inclusion at the center of the company’s hiring and retention practices. Under her leadership, the company has implemented a proven framework called Collective Impact that enables company leaders to understand how recruiting and developing a diverse workforce can help to better achieve their companies’ overall talent recruitment and retention goals.

Other key initiatives Dr. Lawson leads include PRIDE Industries’ Diversity Advisory Council (DAC), Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), ERG Thought Leaders, Mentoring Academy, and Employee DEI Development and Training.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference in my community,” said Lawson. “This award brings me hope that my labor of love is not in vain.”

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

