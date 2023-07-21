PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21st July 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



21/07/2023



Share Price:



£4.566202 Matching Shares



Award Date: 21/07/2023



Share Price:



£4.566202 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/07/2023 Simon Coles 27 27 3,165 Katy Wilde 27 27 4,881 Alan Dale 28 28 3,259 Benjamin Ford 27 27 1,686 Nicholas Wiles 28 28 1,593 Mark Latham 28 28 1,116 Tanya Murphy 27 27 1,208 Christopher Paul 28 28 3,650 Jay Payne 27 27 2,412 Jo Toolan 28 28 4,794 Stephen O’Neill 27 27 646 Anna Holness 27 27 646

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138