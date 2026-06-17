PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2026

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 17 June 2026, Nick Wiles, Chief Executive, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 575 pence per share.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £5.75

Volume: 30,000 d) Aggregated information £172,500.00 e) Date of the transaction 17 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



