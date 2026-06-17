PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 June 2026
PayPoint Plc
(the "Company")
Notification of a transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)
The Company announces that it has been notified that on 17 June 2026, Nick Wiles, Chief Executive, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 575 pence per share.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Wiles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£172,500.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 June 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)