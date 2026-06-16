PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

16 June 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

2026 PayPoint Deferred Bonus Awards

The Company announces that on 12 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the Awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorNo. of shares under the Award
Nick Wiles6,967
Rob Harding4,471


PDMRNo. of shares under the Award
Simon Coles1,808
Julian Coghlan5,046
Samantha Holden697
Ben Ford1,497
Katy Wilde1,466
Mark Latham1,611
Tanya Murphy1,436
Jo Toolan1,564
Chris Paul1,274
John Lynch766
Steve O’Neill667
Anthony Sappor644

The release of the Awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

2026 PayPoint Restricted Share Awards

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards (‘RSA’) to the Executive Directors and PDMRs in accordance with the rules of the Company’s ESP.

The RSA were granted effective on 12 June 2026 at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorNo. of shares under the Award
Nick Wiles70,685
Rob Harding37,803


PDMRNo. of shares under the Award
Simon Coles10,917
Julian Coghlan10,480
Samantha Holden9,170
Ben Ford8,733
Katy Wilde8,733
Mark Latham9,265
Tanya Murphy8,258
Jo Toolan9,825
Chris Paul4,585
John Lynch4,847
Steve O’Neill4,111
Anthony Sappor4,323

The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory personal appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSA granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 12 June 2029. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Simon Coles
  4. Julian Coghlan
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Ben Ford
  7. Katy Wilde
  8. Mark Latham
  9. Tanya Murphy
  10. Jo Toolan
  11. Chris Paul
  12. John Lynch
  13. Steve O’Neill
  14. Anthony Sappor
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. PDMR
  14. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Deferred Bonus Award under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PriceVolume(s)
£5.725
  1. 6,967
  2. 4,471
  3. 1,808
  4. 5,046
  5. 697
  6. 1,497
  7. 1,466
  8. 1,611
  9. 1,436
  10. 1,564
  11. 1,274
  12. 766
  13. 667
  14. 644
d)Aggregated information
  1. £39,886.08
  2. £25,596.48
  3. £10,350.80
  4. £28,888.35
  5. £3,990.33
  6. £8,570.33
  7. £8,392.85
  8. £9,222.98
  9. £8,221.10
  10. £8,953.90
  11. £7,293.65
  12. £4,385.35
  13. £3,818.58
  14. £3,686.90
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Simon Coles
  4. Julian Coghlan
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Ben Ford
  7. Katy Wilde
  8. Mark Latham
  9. Tanya Murphy
  10. Jo Toolan
  11. Chris Paul
  12. John Lynch
  13. Steve O’Neill
  14. Anthony Sappor
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer
  3. PDMR
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. PDMR
  14. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Restricted Share Awards under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

PriceVolume(s)
£5.725
  1. 70,685
  2. 37,803
  3. 10,917
  4. 10,480
  5. 9,170
  6. 8,733
  7. 8,733
  8. 9,265
  9. 8,258
  10. 9,825
  11. 4,585
  12. 4,847
  13. 4,111
  14. 4,323
d)Aggregated information
  1. £404,671.63
  2. £216,422.18
  3. £62,499.83
  4. £59,998.00
  5. £52,498.25
  6. £49,996.43
  7. £49,996.43
  8. £53,042.13
  9. £47,277.05
  10. £56,248.13
  11. £26,249.13
  12. £27,749.08
  13. £23,535.48
  14. £24,749.18
e)Date of the transaction12 June 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



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