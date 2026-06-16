PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

2026 PayPoint Deferred Bonus Awards

The Company announces that on 12 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) under the ESP.

In accordance with the rules, the Awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director No. of shares under the Award Nick Wiles 6,967 Rob Harding 4,471





PDMR No. of shares under the Award Simon Coles 1,808 Julian Coghlan 5,046 Samantha Holden 697 Ben Ford 1,497 Katy Wilde 1,466 Mark Latham 1,611 Tanya Murphy 1,436 Jo Toolan 1,564 Chris Paul 1,274 John Lynch 766 Steve O’Neill 667 Anthony Sappor 644

The release of the Awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

2026 PayPoint Restricted Share Awards

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards (‘RSA’) to the Executive Directors and PDMRs in accordance with the rules of the Company’s ESP.

The RSA were granted effective on 12 June 2026 at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive Director No. of shares under the Award Nick Wiles 70,685 Rob Harding 37,803





PDMR No. of shares under the Award Simon Coles 10,917 Julian Coghlan 10,480 Samantha Holden 9,170 Ben Ford 8,733 Katy Wilde 8,733 Mark Latham 9,265 Tanya Murphy 8,258 Jo Toolan 9,825 Chris Paul 4,585 John Lynch 4,847 Steve O’Neill 4,111 Anthony Sappor 4,323

The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory personal appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.

The RSA granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 12 June 2029. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles Rob Harding Simon Coles Julian Coghlan Samantha Holden Ben Ford Katy Wilde Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Jo Toolan Chris Paul John Lynch Steve O’Neill Anthony Sappor 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Deferred Bonus Award under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price Volume(s) £5.725



6,967 4,471 1,808 5,046 697 1,497 1,466 1,611 1,436 1,564 1,274 766 667 644 d) Aggregated information £39,886.08 £25,596.48 £10,350.80 £28,888.35 £3,990.33 £8,570.33 £8,392.85 £9,222.98 £8,221.10 £8,953.90 £7,293.65 £4,385.35 £3,818.58 £3,686.90 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles Rob Harding Simon Coles Julian Coghlan Samantha Holden Ben Ford Katy Wilde Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Jo Toolan Chris Paul John Lynch Steve O’Neill Anthony Sappor 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Share Awards under the Company’s Executive Share Plan. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price Volume(s) £5.725 70,685 37,803 10,917 10,480 9,170 8,733 8,733 9,265 8,258 9,825 4,585 4,847 4,111 4,323 d) Aggregated information £404,671.63 £216,422.18 £62,499.83 £59,998.00 £52,498.25 £49,996.43 £49,996.43 £53,042.13 £47,277.05 £56,248.13 £26,249.13 £27,749.08 £23,535.48 £24,749.18 e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



