PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2026
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
2026 PayPoint Deferred Bonus Awards
The Company announces that on 12 June 2026, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Executive Share Plan (the 'ESP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award (the ‘Award’) to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) under the ESP.
In accordance with the rules, the Awards were granted in the form of nil-cost options. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|No. of shares under the Award
|Nick Wiles
|6,967
|Rob Harding
|4,471
|PDMR
|No. of shares under the Award
|Simon Coles
|1,808
|Julian Coghlan
|5,046
|Samantha Holden
|697
|Ben Ford
|1,497
|Katy Wilde
|1,466
|Mark Latham
|1,611
|Tanya Murphy
|1,436
|Jo Toolan
|1,564
|Chris Paul
|1,274
|John Lynch
|766
|Steve O’Neill
|667
|Anthony Sappor
|644
The release of the Awards to the participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant. Awards are subject to Malus and Clawback.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
2026 PayPoint Restricted Share Awards
The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has granted the following restricted share awards (‘RSA’) to the Executive Directors and PDMRs in accordance with the rules of the Company’s ESP.
The RSA were granted effective on 12 June 2026 at a price of £5.725 per share (being the closing middle-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|Executive Director
|No. of shares under the Award
|Nick Wiles
|70,685
|Rob Harding
|37,803
|PDMR
|No. of shares under the Award
|Simon Coles
|10,917
|Julian Coghlan
|10,480
|Samantha Holden
|9,170
|Ben Ford
|8,733
|Katy Wilde
|8,733
|Mark Latham
|9,265
|Tanya Murphy
|8,258
|Jo Toolan
|9,825
|Chris Paul
|4,585
|John Lynch
|4,847
|Steve O’Neill
|4,111
|Anthony Sappor
|4,323
The release of RSA awards to participants is dependent upon: continuous employment at the vesting date; satisfactory personal appraisals; and a positive assessment of performance against the Company’s underlying performance and delivery against its strategy and plans.
The RSA granted to the Executive Directors and PDMRs may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant on 12 June 2029. The Executive Directors are subject to a 2-year holding period post vesting.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Deferred Bonus Award under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£5.725
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Restricted Share Awards under the Company’s Executive Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£5.725
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue