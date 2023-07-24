Breathanalyzers Market to Reach $35 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 18.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Breathanalyzers Market, By Technology (Fuel Cell, Semiconductor Sensor, Infrared Absorption), By Application (Alcohol Detection, Tuberculosis Detection, Detection for H.pylori Infection, Drug Testing, Asthma Detection, Others): Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030”. According to the report, the global Breathanalyzers Industry generated $10.6 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to generate $35.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030.



Analysts’ Views on Global Breathanalyzers Market:

Breath analyzers offer a quick primary diagnosis based on exhaled air contents. Growing applications in private use such as the measurement of carbon monoxide (CO) in smoking cessation activities are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of innovative devices designed to reduce these problems is expected to drive market growth positively. Increasing alcohol abuse and stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing are expected to drive market in forecast period.

Global Breathanalyzers Market- Driver

Increasing alcohol abuse and stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing

Increasing alcohol abuse and stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing are expected to drive market in forecast period. For Instance, According to CDC, in July 2022, approximately 25% of adults had at least one heavy drinking day in 2021. It also reported 1 in 7 pregnant women (14%) reported consuming alcohol. The prevalence of drinking during pregnancy was highest in the District of Columbia (73%) and lowest in Utah (30%).

Global Breathanalyzers Market- Restraint

Breathalyzers are temperature sensitive

Breathalyzers are temperature sensitive and give false readings if they are not calibrated or adjusted according to the surrounding air temperature. This in turn is also expected to limit market growth. For instance, according to the Police Department of North America in August 2021, reported degree centigrade that is over 34°C the breath test result increases between 6.5% and 8.5% because of temperatue. That is any compound containing the methyl group structure. Over 100 compounds are in the human breath at any one time. And 70 to 80 percent of them contain methyl group structure. So machines can falsely report them as ethyl alcohol. The more different ethyl group substances the machine detects, the higher will be the false BAC estimate.

Key market players are focusing on technological advancements in the device which provide accurate results at any temperature.

Breathalyzers Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 10.6 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 18.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 35 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Technology: Fuel Cell, Semiconductor Sensor, Infrared Absorption

Fuel Cell, Semiconductor Sensor, Infrared Absorption By Application: Alcohol Detection, Tuberculosis Detection, Detection for H.pylori Infection, Drug Testing, Asthma Detection, Others Companies covered: Cannabix Technologies Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGa, Intoximeters Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., MPD Inc., Quest Products Inc., Advanced Safety Devices LLC, Aerocrine AB, Akers Biosciences Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Alcopro Inc., Guth Laboratories Inc., Meretek Diagnostics Group of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., TruTouch Technologies Inc., ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., and BACtrack Inc. Growth Drivers: High number of deaths due to drink and drive

R&D in use of breathalyzer devices for testing marijuana intake Restraints & Challenges: Breathalyzers are prone to inaccurate analysis

Global Breathanalyzers Market- Opportunity

Investment in R&D of novel breathalyzers from big corporations

Investment in the R&D of novel breathalyzers from big corporations is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global breathalyzers market. For instance, in January 2020, Apple Inc. a technology company in California, in collaboration with Stony Brook University and The Ohio State University, U.S., reported the characterization study of the response stability and response time of a selective Nitric Oxide sensor using a designed data acquisition system in order to facilitate the development of a wireless handheld breathalyzer.

Global Breathanalyzers Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among technology Type, the Fuel cell is expected to dominate the breathanalyzers market during the forecast period and this is due to the innovative technology. The manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on enhancing the features of their available breathalyzer devices by incorporating innovative technology. New product launches in the area will boost the growth of the market segment. For instance, In January 2020, Aerocrine AB a medical products company focused on improved management and care of patients with inflammatory airway diseases such as Asthma in the U.S., announced that Allergy & Asthma Specialists, P.C. has adopted Aerocrine's FENO technology for airway inflammation measurement as part of its clinical standardization on a system-wide basis. Allergy & Asthma Specialists, P.C. is the largest group practice in the Philadelphia region specializing in allergic disease, asthma, and immunology.

Global Breathanalyzers Market Segmentation:

the global breathanalyzers market report is segmented into By Technology, By Application, and Region

Based on Technology, the global breathalyzers market is segmented into Fuel Cell, Semiconductor Sensor and Infrared Absorption. Out of which, the Fuel Cell segment is expected to dominate the Breathalyzers market during the forecast period and this is due to the high number of deaths due to drink and drive.

Based on Application, the global breathalyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, tuberculosis detection, detection for h.pylori infection, drug testing, asthma detection, and others. Out of which, the alcohol detection segment is expected to dominate the global breathalyzers market during the forecast period and this is due to the increasing accidents because of the alcohol consumption of the driver.

Among all segmentation, the Application has the potential due to the increasing product new device launch by the key market players. For instance, in May 2021, Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation, sensors and gas detectors manufacturer in China, launched three new models of breathalyzers: DZ512, AT200, and AT8070. Such enhancement is supposed to drive the segment's growth.

Global Breathanalyzers Market: Key Developments

In January 2020, Lifeloc Technologies, a manufacturer and worldwide provider of Evidential and Preliminary Breath Testers (PBT) and Calibration Supplies, is pleased to announce ISO 17034:2016 accreditation of its Plus 4 Certified Reference Solution through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

In January 2020, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, an international group of companies with one common purpose: to promote road safety through industry breatanalyzers, announced the continued development of an ultra-sensitive electrochemical sensor for the detection of tetrahydrocannabinol. The legalization of recreational cannabis use has further increased the urgent need for a rapid, reliable, non-invasive roadside test that can detect low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, on the breath or in the saliva of a driver. Approximately 24% of drivers report driving within two hours of consumption and with increased accessibility of cannabis through legalization, this alarming statistic will certainly increase.

On June 14, 2023, Cannabix Technologies Inc., developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that its proprietary laboratory-based marijuana detection equipment has detected THC (∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol) in breath samples after consumption of edibles. Cannabix’s Mass Spectrometer Breath Sampler (“MSBS”) technology along with the handheld Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) has been providing consistent results in the detection of THC in breath from smoking.

In September 2022, HOUND CANNABIS BREATHALYZER is THC breath test designed for workplace safety and employee privacy in the era of cannabis legalization, has entered into an agreement with Quest Diagnostics which authorize Quest as the exclusive provider of laboratory services for confirmatory testing of positive breath sample results generated by the HOUND CANNABIS BREATHALYZER, used by employers on location as an objective measure to detect cannabis use during the workday.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global breathanalyzers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing launch of breathanalyzers. For instance, in May 2021, BACtrack launched the BACtrack C8 featuring ZeroLine, the first stand-alone breathalyzer that shows the approximate time to sobriety with every blood alcohol content (BAC) result. Adding this data point to each BAC result considerably impact health and safety. Such technological advancement is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Among the application segment, Alcohol detection segment is dominant due to the increasing acquisitions and partnerships in companies, which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Intoximeters Inc is provider of breath alcohol testers, acquired National Patent Analytical Systems are engineered to precise US Government and prime contractor specifications, tested to proper MIL standards, approved and qualified by the US acquisition increase the breath alcohol testing business.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Breathanalyzers market are Cannabix Technologies Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGa, Intoximeters Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., MPD Inc., Quest Products Inc., Advanced Safety Devices LLC, Aerocrine AB, Akers Biosciences Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Alcopro Inc., Guth Laboratories Inc., Meretek Diagnostics Group of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., TruTouch Technologies Inc., ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., and BACtrack Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Breathanalyzers Market, By Technology:

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared Absorption





Global Breathanalyzers Market, By Application:

Alcohol Detection

Tuberculosis Detection

Detection for H.pylori Infection

Drug Testing

Asthma Detection

Others

Global Breathanalyzers Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



