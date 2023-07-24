Vislink Unveils LinkMatrix Integration on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Transforming Remote Live Production Workflows

Latest Technological Development Enhances User Experience of Cloud-Based Remote Management Platform, Empowers Broadcast Teams and Public Safety Agencies with Unprecedented Control and Insights

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced the availability of its LinkMatrix remote control management platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS). LinkMatrix allows for comprehensive management of its live broadcast devices. The integration with AWS provides users enhanced control, flexibility and speed, elevating production workflows and promoting innovation in live broadcasts and performance in the field.

By integrating with AWS, LinkMatrix brings several benefits to its users. Leveraging advanced cloud technologies, LinkMatrix ensures optimal performance and scalability. It offers seamless deployment across various cloud environments, giving customers the flexibility to choose their preferred cloud provider. Autoscaling capabilities dynamically allocate resources as needed, ensuring efficient performance even with changing workloads. Additionally, integration with AWS's Relational Database Service (RDS) provides a scalable database solution for storing and retrieving video-related data.

LinkMatrix users, particularly law enforcement agencies, can also access security and policing applications through the secure AWS GovCloud platform, enhancing their operational capabilities. Moreover, this integration allows for real-time collaboration, editing, and broadcasting directly from the cloud, eliminating the need for additional hardware or complex setups.

In conjunction with the AWS integration, all Vislink server products are now available as virtual services. This virtualized infrastructure enables reliable and secure video streaming and synchronization with other cloud production platforms. Notably, LinkSwitch, Vislink’s powerful debonding server, in combination with AWS, enables customers to stream high-quality video closer to the event. This capability is particularly beneficial for US military and government customers who can leverage secure AWS GovCloud regions for their video streaming needs.

"LinkMatrix has made significant strides by being fully compatible with Amazon Web Services," said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. "With the power and scale of AWS, LinkMatrix empowers live production teams and public safety agencies, allowing them to gain valuable insights and optimize their workflows. The AWS integration aligns with our ongoing initiative to drive more software and services recurring revenue while fostering growth, innovation, and operational efficiency for our customers."

These advancements not only enhance the overall performance of Vislink's platform but also pave the way for seamless integration of new features and functionalities in the future. Vislink remains committed to driving growth and innovation while optimizing operations for its customers.

About LinkMatrix

Accessible through a user-friendly, web-based interface, LinkMatrix provides a comprehensive all-IP workflow system for managing all devices in the field and at the receiving location. It enables remote operation and management of all Vislink COFDM and 5G equipment, including Mobile Viewpoint (MVP) bonded cellular encoders, Playout decoders, the Vislink Quantum receiver and the MVP IQ Sports Producer platform. With LinkMatrix, broadcasters gain full control over individual encoders, select receivers, live stream video proxies, encoder management, record-and-go capabilities, video return setups, network analysis, remote troubleshooting, configurations, and diagnostics. Vislink’s remote management platform provides flexible options for creating scheduled or ad-hoc links and configurations, empowering broadcasters to adapt to dynamic production requirements with ease.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video, and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s innovative solutions enable broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely, ensuring they can stay connected with their audiences, teams, and operations. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

