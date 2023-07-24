GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

CERRITOS, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing experiential Asian dining concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with the second quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day. Hosting the call will be David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Tom Croal, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8263. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13739836. The replay will be available until Monday, August 21, 2023. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the conference call by visiting the company’s corporate website at www.genkoreanbbq.com, under the investor section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About GEN

GEN Korean BBQ is a fast-growing experiential Asian dining concept with over 30 locations in 7 states. The Company offers guests a unique dining experience where guests serve as their own chefs preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience. For more information, please visit GEN’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

