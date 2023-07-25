US Capital Global Advises on Multi-Million-Pound Acquisition of Premier Sealant by Red Coast Industries

San Francisco, California, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has supported Red Coast Industries Limited, a UK-based industrial investment firm, as debt advisor in its multi-million-pound acquisition of Premier Sealant. Founded in 1994, Premier Sealant is a leading national manufacturer of profiled foam fillers and supplier of core sealing products used in the roofing, cladding, glazing, cold-store, and maintenance sectors.

With global headquartered in San Francisco and principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We greatly appreciate US Capital Global assisting us as our debt advisor for our recent UK company acquisition,” said Yossuf and Omar Albanawi, founders and Directors of Red Coast Industries. “Prodi Bhattacharya and the London team have a hands-on approach and have been with us from day one through to closing, and we feel we have really been through this exciting adventure together. We look forward to keeping in touch as we continue to pursue our buy-and-build strategy across the UK and the European industrial space.”

Acting as debt advisor, US Capital Global facilitated the acquisition by Red Coast Industries and sourced Shawbrook Bank as the debt provider for the transaction. Shawbrook Bank structured a multi-million-pound flexible funding package, enabling the acquisition and the continued growth of the portfolio company.

“Yossuf and Omar Albanawi are pursuing a buy-and-build acquisition strategy in the UK and EU, and we are extremely pleased to have supported them in this acquisition of Premier Sealant,” said Prodi Bhattacharya, Managing Director of US Capital Global’s European office. “Premier Sealant is the UK’s leading supplier of core sealing products. Red Coast Industries recognized the growth potential in this sector, and we are delighted to have supported them in this successful portfolio acquisition.”



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to middle-market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

