Chef Eric Ripert Collaborates with Nature’s Fynd to Launch Trio of Limited Edition Vegan Fy™ Dressings

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Ripert, chef, co-owner of globally acclaimed Le Bernardin in New York City and culinary advisor to Nature’s Fynd, a food company making meat and dairy alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, have collaborated to create the world's first fungi-based Vegan Fy Dressings. Handcrafted in small batches, these better-for-you dressings exhibit unmatchable quality by virtue of their delicate, silky texture and bright, balanced flavors created with the vegan nutritional fungi protein.



Fascinated by Fy’s versatility, sustainability, and nutritional integrity, Chef Ripert and Nature’s Fynd set out to experiment and craft products that highlight Fy as the ultimate ingredient. The result is a trio of vegan dressings including Zesty Goddess, delightfully herbaceous and bright with a citrusy zing, Miso Caesar, featuring a punch of umami for a tangy twist on a classic, and Herbed Ranch, a harmonious blend of herbs with a roasted garlic finish. A nod to Chef Ripert’s world-class sauce work at Le Bernardin, the dressings are a delicious and planet-friendly way to augment salads, using animal-free ingredients.

“I very often say Fy is magical. Because when you think about it, you really can’t imagine the versatility of this fungi protein, but Nature’s Fynd is able to make a dairy-free cream cheese and a meatless breakfast sausage, and now these dressings that we just created with Fy,” said Eric Ripert. “These Vegan Fy dressings are lighter in calories because we don’t use too much oil, there is zero cholesterol and zero dairy. It is not easy to create a dressing that is delicious, nutritious, and better for the planet. But we did it with Fy.”

The company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park. It can be grown with only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture making it a sustainable food source for the planet’s ever-growing population.* Fy is 50% protein, a good source of fiber, packed with all twenty amino acids, and low in fat.

“We are a company of optimists and know that Fy has the capacity to completely redefine our impact on the planet and on our health,” said Thomas Jonas, co-founder and CEO, Nature’s Fynd. “Eric shares in our optimism about Fy, so together we’ve embarked on a fun adventure to uncover the boundless possibilities of the protein. These delicious Vegan Fy Dressings are just the beginning of this journey.”

Consumers interested in buying this limited edition trio of 8 oz. bottle dressings can purchase them beginning at noon ET on Wednesday, July 26 at: shop.naturesfynd.com . The cost for the trio is $50 + $15 shipping.

For more information on Nature's Fynd and to find a store near you, visit natures​fynd​.com

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. Its meatless breakfast patties and dairy-free cream cheese launched in grocery stores nationally including Whole Foods and Sprouts earlier this year. For more information visit www​.natures​fynd​.com Or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Threads. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,” ​“Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

*Source: Fy Environmental Performance Life Cycle Assessment modeled at scale, Informed Sustainability Consulting, 2021.