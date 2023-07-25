Ninth Consecutive Year Ultimus Earns Highest Score

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, middle office, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce it outperformed the industry in the Global Custodian 2023 Mutual Fund Administration Survey, earning the highest overall service satisfaction scores from asset manager clients for the ninth straight year.



This Global Custodian survey is an independent industry survey which examines client responses across thirteen mutual fund administration service categories. Overall, Ultimus scored a 6.94 out of 7.00 with the 2023 industry average coming in at 6.15. In individual categories, Ultimus obtained perfect marks in nine categories and achieved the highest scores industry wide in all thirteen categories, once again validating the company’s tech-driven and client-centric approach. For the ninth consecutive year, Ultimus received Category Outperformer and Global Outperformer recognition by Global Custodian, accentuating the firm’s accomplishments.

Ultimus scored a perfect score of 7.00 in client service, onboarding, fund accounting, transfer agent, KYC/AML and sanctions screening, reporting to institutional investors, reporting to managers, middle office services, and compliance support. Capturing the highest scores in the middle office services and technology categories validates the firm’s continued investments in technology and resources surrounding its middle office offering. Additional categories in which Ultimus scored exceptionally high included distribution support services and price.

According to Global Custodian’s published results write up, Ultimus clients reflected with incredible satisfaction on the success they have seen due to the firm’s client-centered culture. One client stated: “I have found it amazing how Ultimus Fund Solutions year after year continues to deliver exceptional, pro-active services even as we as a firm have seen extraordinary growth of products/vehicles/funds and all during a pandemic environment.”

Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus, notes the firm’s gratitude for its clients and recognizes the exceptionally high marks are attributable to Ultimus’ dedication to service. “We are immensely proud to receive these high scores for the ninth year in a row. Providing tech-driven and consistent excellent service year over year is key for our clients and differentiates us in the marketplace. While we have grown over the years, it is because of our professional and experienced team that we consistently outperform the industry in servicing clients. I am honored to work with such talented industry professionals who are passionate about providing the highest quality service with best in class technology.”

Bill Tomko , EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus, elaborates on the firm’s client-centric interactions, “Our approach to partnering with our clients aligns well with all sizes of buy side investment management firms who are looking for a provider to deliver an enterprise solution across their business. For Ultimus, this starts with a deep understanding of the investment management firm’s objectives which is the result of our interactive dialogues from the very beginning. This is how we’ve built such a strong and stable client base.”

Tomko also recognizes client partnerships and congratulates Ultimus team members for their commitment to client service, “I want to thank the Ultimus team for their hard work and dedication to consistently deliver quality service. Thank you to our valued clients as well for giving us the opportunity to work with them every day.”

Global Custodian’s annual surveys tabulate survey responses from asset managers regarding a variety of service provider offerings. According to the publication, this year’s mutual fund administration survey will be the last time this will be a standalone survey. Publishing news for more than 30 years, Global Custodian covers the international securities business and provides industry-standard surveys, analysis, and commentary on the latest news and events.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, and New York, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.





