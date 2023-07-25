Finacity Hosts Trade Receivables Securitization Industry Roundtables at the United States Embassies and Consulates in London, Madrid, Lisbon, and Toronto

LONDON and MADRID, Spain and LISBON, Portugal and TORONTO and STAMFORD, Conn., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors Company, announces that it has hosted four gatherings of senior finance professionals for an opportunity to network with peers and to learn about the very latest developments in trade receivables securitization and other working capital solutions. Trade receivables securitization can lower a company’s all-in financing costs and maximize liquidity, while diversifying sources of funding. It is also an opportunity for IFRS or GAAP off-balance sheet treatment of receivables through a facility which does not encumber other assets and has minimal covenants. The roundtables assembled at the United States Embassies and Consulates in London, Madrid, Lisbon, and Toronto resulted from the support of the U.S. Commercial Service, the trade promotion agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce. Additional gatherings are being arranged in Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Israel, Chile, Brazil, the Netherlands, Poland and Mexico.



Melissa Grosso, Director at the Connecticut office of the U.S. Commercial Service, commented, “The U.S. Commercial Service office is proud to work with Finacity, a recipient of the President’s ‘E’ Award and ‘E Star’ Award for Export Excellence, on promoting events that provide insights into the latest financing trends and opportunities within the trade receivables securitization and working capital space. We are excited to continue our support of Finacity as they seek to host additional roundtable discussions at other U.S. Embassies and Consulates across the globe.”

About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. (www.finacity.com)

