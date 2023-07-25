Exterro and ModeOne Announce Global Strategic Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., (“Exterro”), the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and ModeOne Technologies, Inc. (“ModeOne”), the creator of a revolutionary, patented SaaS framework that automates the remote, targeted collection of smartphone data for litigation, compliance, and investigation purposes, announced today a strategic technology partnership. With this partnership, Exterro customers will now have access to ModeOne’s Smartphone Framework OEM, unlocking the only cloud-based product in the market that can target business-related data stored on Apple iOS and Android smartphones, remotely, and within hours, not days or weeks.



This groundbreaking collaboration enables Exterro customers to effectively address the many difficulties associated with smartphone data collection and compliance, leveraging ModeOne’s automated framework. Data collected via ModeOne from Android and Apple phones can be imported into Exterro’s E-Discovery and FTK® investigative solutions, including Exterro Legal Hold, Exterro E-Discovery Data Management, Exterro Review and Exterro FTK® Enterprise, offering one-of-its-kind data review for our joint customers.

“It’s extremely exciting to launch this initiative with Exterro and to provide better tools to our colleagues in the industry working with large volumes of complex smartphone data,” said Matthew Rasmussen, ModeOne’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s validating to have an industry titan such as Exterro align with us to solve core problems for corporate, government, and law firm clients by assuring e-discovery grade protections to custodian data and providing a scalable infrastructure to meet today’s exponential growth in smartphone data demand.”

“Organizations need to manage their data, regardless of whether it resides on internal networks or computers, in the cloud or on mobile devices. Partnering with ModeOne ensures that our customers maintain control of their data and can derive greater insights, ensure compliance, and minimize risk through the ability to review computer, mobile and cloud data together in one platform,” said David Petty, Vice President, Partnerships & Channel, Exterro.

This game-changing solution from Exterro and ModeOne capitalizes on a cutting-edge cloud framework that removes the need for physical collection kits, delivers defensible e-discovery processes, eliminates high-volume requirements, and capitalizes on cloud resource scaling to alleviate long-time difficulties with smartphone data discovery. Together, the companies will give customers consistently faster access to the facts of a matter on a cost-predictable basis.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.

About ModeOne™

ModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, fully remote mobile data acquisition solution with global reach. Its patented SaaS technology helps clients target, collect, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first mobile phone data acquisition solution that doesn’t require a physical collection kit or onsite forensics technicians. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please visit ModeOne.io.

