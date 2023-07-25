ZTX Unveils Beta of 3D Open-World Platform

Singapore, Singapore , July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZTX, a Web3 virtual world built to empower creators and communities, has launched the first series of Playtests – beta testing environments for its upcoming 3D open-world platform. The Playtests will provide select participants exclusive access to the immersive ZTX universe, and the first batch of users will have an opportunity to explore its features as well as provide feedback.

Set to launch on Arbitrum, ZTX will allow users to enjoy social interactions, engage in games and participate in governance while transacting digital assets. The first Playtest will introduce ZTX’s decorator mode where users, in the form of ZTX Avatars, can explore and decorate their land and homes in ZTX. The initial version of virtual land will be published in a pre-decorated mode to inspire users on furnishing options. Item inventories will also be pre-seeded with various assets for participants to use when customizing their real estate.

In subsequent Playtests - all private beta tests where access is awarded to active members of the ZTX community - additional gameplay features such as harvesting, material ownership and crafting will be added. Following a series of Playtests, the public beta of ZTX will also be launched.

To participate in the Playtest, users must obtain a non-transferrable ZTX Access Pass, which can be earned by securing the “Genesis Citizen” role in the ZTX Discord channel or by participating in the ZTX Community Week event – a sprint filled with daily online challenges. Additional information on the Playtests, such as functionalities, registration, and more, can be found via Building ZTX Newsletter Series on the ZTX Blog.

According to Chris Jang, Co-CEO of ZTX, “We’re thrilled to invite our community to experience ZTX from its early stages and build together. Active participants will be eligible to receive $ZTX token airdrop once the $ZTX Token Generation Event takes place later this year. Additionally, we will recognize and reward participants who provide valuable feedback on the game mechanics and create engaging content. This positive feedback loop will help ZTX improve and enhance its offerings while engaging with users and rewarding on-platform activity – a win-win for all involved.”

Trevor Owens, CEO of Ninjalerts and GP of BTC Frontier Fund, also expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming Playtest: "I’m excited to play the ZTX Beta, a next generation metaverse that will take Web3 tech to a new level. Being a part of these early community betas is where all the action is. It’s where connections are made and the future is built. It also reflects how ZTX deeply values and engages its community in its vision and passion for creating a truly interactive virtual experience."

Shortly after the initial Playtest, ZTX will be launching its inaugural Genesis Home Mint – a collection of 4,000 bespoke 3D District Homes that will provide holders with benefits such as becoming a member of one of the four Districts (Arts, Financial, Fashion, Games) alongside special access to future drops, events, and enhanced gameplay in ZTX. For further details on the Genesis Home Mint or the project roadmap, visit ZTX Twitter and the ZTX Website.

Earlier this month, ZTX announced it’ll be launching on Arbitrum, a next-generation layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum, to build the ZTX open world application. Arbitrum will help ZTX scale to a global user base and bring fast, performant, and user-friendly capabilities to its application. Further, ZTX also revealed its first partner wearables in collaboration with Dust Labs, a leading web3 startup powering the technology behind the DeGods and y00ts digital collections. ZTX partner wearables is a community-centric initiative in which ZTX works closely with its partners to create exclusive, branded wearables accessible via the ZTX Avatar Builder, a web application where users can create a customizable full-body 3D avatar with wearables and cosmetics to use in ZTX.

About ZTX

ZTX is a Web3 virtual world empowering creators and communities. Founded in 2022, ZTX is the joint blockchain initiative of Jump Crypto and ZEPETO — the largest avatar social network in Asia with over 400 million lifetime users. As the UGC-driven nature and creative economy aspect of ZEPETO grows, ZTX aims to cater to the new demands of creators and communities by building an on-chain open world where users can more robustly participate in governance and economics when creating and selling digital assets. To learn more, please visit www.ztx.io.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



