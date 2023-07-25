Heilind Electronics Introduces E-Switch’s TL3275 Series Illuminated, Right Angle SMT Tactile Switch

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for E-Switch, features the TL3275 Tactile Switch.

The TL3275 Tactile Switch has multiple LED options and silver or gold contact materials, providing customers with flexibility and customization options. With an electric rating of 50mA and 12V DC, this switch ensures reliable performance in a wide range of electronic devices. It boasts a maximum contact resistance of 500mΩ (initial) and a minimum insulation resistance of 100MΩ at 100VDC, guaranteeing excellent conductivity and durability.

One of the key advantages of the TL3275 is its impressive life expectancy, with up to 100,000 cycles at temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C. The TL3275 is designed for surface mount applications and is conveniently packaged in tape and reel format, simplifying the manufacturing process.

Applications for E-Switch’s TL3275 Series include but are not limited to audio/visual devices, computer peripherals, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical equipment, and telecommunications devices.

To learn more about the TL3275 Illuminated Tactile Switch, view available inventory, or contact a Heilind representative, please visit Heilind.com

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

About E-Switch

E-Switch has been delivering quality electromechanical switches to the telecom, high tech, medical, electronics, instrumentation, industrial, audio/visual, appliance and consumer markets since 1979. Products include tact, anti-vandal, pushbutton, rocker, toggle, slide, DIP, rotary, keylock, snap action, power and illuminated switches.

Attachment