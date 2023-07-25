Fanatics Betting and Gaming Partners with the Columbus Blue Jackets for Retail Sportsbook Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting company within global digital sports platform, Fanatics Inc., today announced upcoming plans to open a retail sportsbook location in partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus’ Arena District.



"The Columbus Blue Jackets are constantly seeking new and exciting ways to engage with our fans," said Blue Jackets Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Scholvin. "We believe this collaboration with Fanatics Betting and Gaming on a world-class sportsbook location just outside the doors of Nationwide Arena in the heart of the Arena District does just that."

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will be located at 401 North Front Street adjacent to Nationwide Arena. The main entrance is located in the alleyway immediately north of the entrances to Buca di Beppo and Starbucks. It is scheduled to open its doors at the end of August.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Blue Jackets to bring a world-class retail experience to the arena district in downtown Columbus," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. "The Jackets are one of the youngest teams in the league, and we are excited to leverage our partnership to grow with them and complement our online sports betting experience that is currently being beta-tested in Ohio."

The newly designed sportsbook is more than 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks, one giant LED Video Wall, 20 TV monitors and a full-service restaurant with food options that every sports fan will enjoy. The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will offer viewing experiences and legal betting markets for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, alongside tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing. The development and trading of sports betting markets will be done in-house at Fanatics Betting and Gaming and supported by a number of world-class trading suppliers.





The Fanatics Sportsbook continues its online beta testing with Fanatics customers in Ohio. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS and Android , but a code is needed to access the sportsbook and is otherwise currently only available to Fanatics customers at this time.

ABOUT FANATICS BETTING AND GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming brings an unparalleled sports betting experience to sports fans everywhere and the Fanatics Sportsbook is here to play a better game. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. The Fanatics Sportsbook is currently beta testing online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee. The Fanatics Sportsbook also has the only retail sportsbook inside a NFL stadium at FedExField in Maryland. The company is headquartered in New York and is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Inc., a global digital sports platform.

