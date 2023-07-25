Allbirds Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its second quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

About Allbirds

Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using natural materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. Allbirds serves customers in 35+ countries across 55+ retail stores. www.allbirds.com

