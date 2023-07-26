3D Printed Antenna Market Excellent to Reach $4.82 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “3D Printed Antenna Market, By Technology (FDM, SLA, SLS, EBM, DIW), By Frequency Range (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave,Other frequency ranges), By Application (Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, IoT, Other industries), By Material (Polymers, Metals, Conductive Inks/Pastes, Hybrid),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global 3D printed antenna market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global 3D Printed Antenna Market

3D printing technology has become widely popular in various industries including technology-focused sectors such as Radio Frequency Engineering. With trending 5G networks and future wireless communications systems, the demand for higher frequencies is increasing. This is owing to the low cost and wide availability of 3D printing leading to rise in R&D activities in the field. The use of this technology is increasing in creating antennas specific to the requirements.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global 3D Printed Antenna Market:

Increasing technological advancements in materials is a major trend expected to fuel growth of the global 3D printed antenna market over the forecast period. The development of novel materials offers enhanced durability, conductivity, and electromagnetic properties. Market players are exploring nanomaterials, metal powders, and conductive filaments for improving the efficiency and performance of 3D printed antennas. With such technological advancements in materials, manufacturing antennas that serve particular needs and function with higher efficiency in different ranges of frequency becomes easy.

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market – Drivers

Growing popularity of miniaturization and lightweight antennas to fuel the market growth

3D printing technology allows creating intricate and complex structures of antennas, which makes is specifically suitable for small-sized devices such as wearables, drones, and IoT devices. As this method can create lightweight antennas, it is important in applications requiring weight reduction, such as automotive and aerospace industries. Thus, increasing popularity of miniaturization and lightweight products is likely to boost growth of the global 3D printed antenna market over the forecast period.

3D Printed Antenna Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 1.7 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 20 to 20 CAGR: 16% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 4.82 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Technology: FDM, SLA, SLS, EBM, DIW

FDM, SLA, SLS, EBM, DIW By Frequency Range: Sub-6 GHz, mmWave,Other frequency ranges

Sub-6 GHz, mmWave,Other frequency ranges By Application: Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, IoT, Other industries

Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, IoT, Other industries By Material: Polymers, Metals, Conductive Inks/Pastes, Hybrid Companies covered: Optisys LLC, Optomec Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Nano Dimension Ltd., Voxel8, Optomec Inc., Hanson Robotics, CRP Technology, The ExOne Company, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, SABIC, HP Inc., GE Additive, Markforged Growth Drivers: Design Flexibility

Time and Cost Efficiency

Miniaturization and Lightweight

Customization and Personalization Restraints & Challenges: Manufacturing Constraints

Post-Processing Requirements

Design Complexity and Expertise

Personalization and customization offered by 3D printed antennas to boost the market growth

Using 3D printing technology manufacturers can produce antennas that are customized and personalized specific to the needs such as signal strength, frequency bands, or device constraints. This potential of customizing products is of high importance across different industries including healthcare, defense, and telecommunication, where antenna fit and performance are important. Thus, this factor is expected to propel growth of the global 3D printed antenna market over the forecast period.

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market – Restrain

Complexity and need for expertise in design to limit the market growth

The 3D printing technology enables intricate and customized antenna designs, while it also requires specialized design expertise. Designing process of optimized 3D printed antennas needs considering structural integrity, manufacturing constraints, and electromagnetic properties. Due to the complexity of the process and requirement of skilled professionals, adoption of this technology is limited. This in turn is expected to hinder growth of the global 3D printed antenna market over the forecast period.

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market – Opportunities

Emerging applications in aerospace and defense industry is anticipated to create ample opportunities in the global 3D printed antenna market over the forecast period. The need for high-performance and lightweight antenna solutions is increasing rapidly in aerospace and defense industry. 3D printed antennas offer the ability of creating lightweight and complex structures that can be integrated into satellites, aircraft, drones, and other systems of defense. The ability of customizing antennas for particular mission requirements and optimized performance attracts multiple opportunities in the market.

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market - Key Developments

In 2022, Lite-On completed acquisition of Nano Dimension for US$250 million. With this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its range of 3D printed antenna solutions.

In 2022, XJet announced acquisition of Nanofabrica for US$ 100 million. This acquisition will help XJet to strengthen its product portfolio of 3D printed antennas.

In 2022, Anywaves and Swissto12 announced partnership for the development of 3D printed antennas for the defense and aerospace industries. Under this partnership both the companies will be combining their expertise in 3D printing and antenna design for creating novel solutions.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global 3D printed antenna market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The 3D printed antenna market is growing rapidly in response to the various benefits such as design flexibility of 3D printing technology, which allows to create customized and complex antenna designs.

On the basis of Technology, FDM Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the its various advantages such as cost low cost, detailed modeling, and ability to work with various types of materials.

On the basis of Frequency Range, Sub-6 GHz Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the ability of this frequency to carry more amount of data compared to signals in 2.4 GHz range.

On the basis Application, Communication Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for 5G connectivity leading to growing demand for 3D printed antennas with a suitable frequency range.

On the basis Material, Polymers Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the widespread use of polymers due to their easy availability and efficiency.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to robust presence of major players in the 3D printing industry of the region, such as XJet, Nano Dimension, and Lite-On. The investment in R&D activities by these companies are increasing for the development of novel 3D printed antenna solutions in different applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global 3D printed antenna market include Markforged, Optisys LLC, GE Additive, Optomec Inc., HP Inc., Stratasys Ltd., SABIC, Nano Dimension Ltd., EOS GmbH, Voxel8, Materialise NV, Optomec Inc., The ExOne Company, Hanson Robotics, and CRP Technology.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market, By Technology: FDM SLA SLS EBM DIW

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market, By Frequency Range: Sub-6 GHz mmWave Other frequency ranges

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market, By Application: Communication Aerospace and Defense Automotive Healthcare IoT Other industries

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market, By Material: Polymers Metals Conductive Inks/Pastes Hybrid

Global 3D Printed Antenna Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





