Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Solid Second Quarter Earnings of $27.7 Million or $0.94 per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $27.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The results for the second quarter of 2023 included strong loan growth and record levels of non-interest income, highlighted by treasury management fees and wealth management and trust income.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net income $ 27,664 $ 29,048 $ 26,794 Net income per share, diluted 0.94 0.99 0.91 Net interest income $ 60,929 $ 63,072 $ 56,984 Provision for credit losses(1) 2,350 2,625 (200 ) Non-interest income 23,085 22,047 21,940 Non-interest expenses 46,025 45,314 44,675 Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.20 % Efficiency ratio(2) 54.69 % 53.13 % 56.42 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 7.87 % 7.74 % 7.00 % Annualized return on average assets(4) 1.46 % 1.55 % 1.40 % Annualized return on average equity(4) 13.87 % 15.15 % 14.34 %

“We are delighted by continued strong loan demand from the customers we serve. While the economic outlook remains difficult to forecast, the current brisk lending environment in our markets is encouraging,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain positive about the opportunities in our markets, as loan pipelines and overall business activity remain solid. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $571 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $178 million during the second quarter. While our loan growth stands out given the current environment, I am most pleased to report that our credit quality metrics remain outstanding – with past dues and classified loans reaching three year lows. On the linked quarter, total deposits declined $149 million, as deposit pricing pressures persist. Although total interest bearing deposits have not fluctuated as widely as non-interest bearing deposits, we experienced anticipated public funds run off in addition to a significant shift in the mix of interest bearing deposits, which is driving up the overall cost of funds. Despite the noted quarterly deposit contraction, we are not seeing fallout in our overall customer base.”

“Recurring non-interest income once again set a quarterly record, led by gains in several categories and is a complement to our diversified revenue streams,” continued Hillebrand. “Treasury management fees climbed to record levels at quarter-end, primarily driven by increased demand and customer expansion. In addition, wealth management and trust reached new highs, with net new business growth and market appreciation contributing to the record results. Notwithstanding the current strong financial results, we remain cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year, particularly with the challenging interest rate environment and continuing national recessionary fears. During uncertain and challenging economic times, we remain focused on our business model, which emphasizes strong, full customer relationships. Our history of success as a community bank is rooted in the unwavering, unified mission of providing exceptional service to our customers and meeting all of their banking needs. For nearly 120 years we have stayed true to this simple mission, through all economic cycles.”

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.73 billion in assets, $5.42 billion in loans and $6.21 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2023 results included:

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $571 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $178 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Loan production set a new quarterly record during the second quarter of 2023. The yield earned on loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to 5.50% for the second quarter of 2023 – the highest level earned since mid-2011.

Deposit balances declined $149 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, as non-interest bearing demand deposit balances contracted $79 million and interest bearing deposits declined $70 million. Contraction in interest bearing demand deposit, savings and money market portfolios more than offset a $119 million increase in time deposits. As expected, public funds accounts contracted $84 million on the linked quarter. Given the current interest rate environment, the change in deposit mix continues to place pressure on funding costs.

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter a year ago.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin (NIM) increased 22 basis points. NIM declined 17 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.42%, as the rising cost of funds outpaced earning asset yields.

With continued strong credit quality statistics, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses ( 1 ) of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, consistent with strong loan growth.

of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, consistent with strong loan growth. Non-interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 5%, over the second quarter of 2022, as customer expansion enhanced fee income. Net new business growth and equity market improvement drove record wealth management and trust income, and treasury management fees once again set a quarterly record.

Total non-interest expenses remained well-controlled and consistent with management expectations.

Tangible common equity per share(3) was $20.17 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.66 at March 31, 2023, and $17.59 at June 30, 2022. Over the past several quarters, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, primarily as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio. These securities, which management has the ability and intent to hold to maturity, are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, have a long history of no credit losses and a current duration of 3.5 years.



Hillebrand concluded, “In May, we were named a winner of the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion based on various profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet metrics. Only 22 banks in the nation received this award and we were the only bank in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio to be honored. This recognition not only reflects the success of our Company, but the dedication that we have to providing high quality service to the community.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup eight times.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2023 Compared with Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 7%, or $3.9 million, to $60.9 million. Strong organic loan expansion has boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

Total interest income increased by $24.0 million, or 41%, to $83.1 million. Interest income and fees on loans increased $21.7 million, or 43%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $481 million, or 10%, increase in average non-PPP loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 129 basis points, or 31%, over the past 12 months to 5.49%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $51,000 and $1.2 million for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $123,000 in PPP deferred fees remained to be recognized. Interest income on securities increased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. While average securities balances have declined $23 million, or 1%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned has increased 36 bps to 2.05% - consistent with higher yields earned on securities purchased in 2022. Despite a $429 million decline in average balances, interest income on overnight funds increased $551,000 over the prior year quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) has increased the rate paid on reserve balances meaningfully during the last several quarters, which has significantly benefitted income.

Total interest expense increased $20.0 million to $22.1 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 163 basis points to 1.81%. Interest expense on deposits increased $15.3 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest bearing deposits increased from 0.16% at 2Q22 to 1.55%. Along with cost of funds expansion, the Bank has experienced declines in average deposits along with changes in the mix of deposits. Average interest bearing deposit balances decreased $101 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023, with non-time deposits (interest bearing demand savings and money markets) compressing $246 million and time deposits increasing $145 million. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances totaled $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. On February 6, 2023, the Bank borrowed $100 million from the FHLB with a five-year term and a net cost of 3.55%, after including the benefit of the related interest rate swap. The remainder of the FHLB advances held at quarter end had overnight maturities.

NIM expanded 22 basis points to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.20% for the second quarter a year ago. Despite the margin expansion, higher loan yields and volume were offset by higher deposit rates and changes within the deposit portfolio mix.

The Company recorded $2.4 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2023, which included a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $200,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. Although the credit quality statistics remain strong, the Company recorded credit loss expense based upon strong loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments, minimal net charge-offs and improvement in the Company’s unemployment forecast. For the second quarter of 2022, consistent with net recoveries and solid credit quality statistics, the Company recorded a $700,000 reduction in provision for credit losses on loans offset by a $500,000 provision for credit losses for off balances sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 5%, to $23.1 million.

Wealth management and trust income ended the second quarter of 2023 at a record $10.1 million, increasing $651,000, or 7%, over the second quarter of 2022. Net new business growth and strong equity market performance boosted income over the previous record set in the first quarter.

Treasury management fees increased $362,000, or 17%, driven by increased transaction volume, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income, new product sales and both organic and acquisition-related customer base expansion. New and renewed interest in sweep services, given the current rate environment, continues to boost income.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, totaled $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter a year ago. While total income has lagged over the prior year quarter, the Company has benefited from the increased market value of the loans held in the pipeline.



Non-interest expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, to $46.0 million.

Total compensation and employee benefits expense increased $535,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, consistent with annual merit increases and an increase in full time equivalent employees.

Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $235,000, or 6%, consistent with customer expansion and system upgrades.

FDIC insurance expense increased $243,000, or 45%, compared to the second quarter a year ago due to the increased base rate assessment imposed by the FDIC in addition to balance sheet growth.

Tax credit amortization expense increased $235,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to the addition of new tax credit projects in 2023.

Intangible amortization expense decreased $439,000, or 27%, consistent with the decrease in customer intangible assets related to the first quarter 2022 acquisition.



Financial Condition – June 30, 2023 Compared with June 30, 2022

Total assets increased $149 million, or 2%, year over year to $7.73 billion.

Total loans increased $541 million, or 11%, to $5.42 billion, led by expansion in most major loan categories. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $571 million, or 12% over the past 12 months.

Total investment securities, which spiked during the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 due to acquisitions, decreased $83 million, or 5%, year over year. Higher yielding investment purchases made in 2022 have boosted the overall portfolio yield to 2.05% during the second quarter of 2023, from 1.69% in the second quarter of 2022. In 2023, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits contracted $341 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, led by a $355 million decline in non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by interest bearing demand and time deposit expansion. Approximately $90 million of the decline was associated with seasonal public funds account balances.

Asset quality has remained solid with past dues and classified loans reaching three year lows. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $113,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $5,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans(5) totaled $18 million, or 0.33% of total loans outstanding compared to $9 million, or 0.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (5) ended at 1.43% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios remaining strong. Total equity to assets(1) was 10.45% and the tangible common equity ratio(1) was 7.87%(1) at June 30, 2023, compared to 9.85% and 7.00% at June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in interest rates over the last 12 months have led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the decline in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss putting pressure on the tangible common equity ratio, which has been steadily improving post acquisition activity.

In May 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share. The dividend was paid July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2023

Net interest income declined $2.1 million, or 3%, over the prior quarter to $60.9 million. NIM declined 17 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.42%, as the cost of funds growth outpaced earning asset yield growth.

The Company recorded $2.4 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2023, which included a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $200,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.6 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $2.3 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $375,000 credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 5%, to $23.1 million on the linked quarter, consistent with expansion in wealth management and trust, treasury and card income.

Non-interest expenses increased $711,000, or 2%, to $46.0 million, as increased compensation, marketing and card processing more than off-set declines in FDIC insurance and net occupancy expense.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2023 Compared with March 31, 2023

Total assets increased $65 million on the linked quarter to $7.73 billion.

Total loans increased $176 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in the Commercial Real Estate and Residential Real Estate loan portfolios. Total line of credit usage was 40.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 41.1% as of March 31, 2023 – driven by strong production (new lines that have yet to fund). Commercial and industrial line usage was 29.6% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 30.5% as of March 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased $149 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, with non-interest bearing demand deposit balances contracting $79 million. Total interest bearing deposits decreased $70 million, on the linked quarter, as a $119 million increase in time deposits was offset by contraction in interest bearing demand deposit, savings and money market accounts. Excluding the public funds decline, total deposits decreased $65 million on the linked quarter.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.73 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Income Statement Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (6) $ 61,074 $ 57,244 $ 124,319 $ 106,189 Interest income: Loans $ 72,308 $ 50,612 $ 141,095 $ 95,355 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 1,664 1,113 3,245 1,395 Mortgage loans held for sale 77 50 118 74 Securities 9,014 7,333 18,072 12,268 Total interest income 83,063 59,108 162,530 109,092 Interest expense: Deposits 17,081 1,770 30,580 2,941 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 546 76 1,179 96 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,962 - 5,696 - Subordinated debentures 545 278 1,074 311 Total interest expense 22,134 2,124 38,529 3,348 Net interest income 60,929 56,984 124,001 105,744 Provision for credit losses (1) 2,350 (200) 4,975 2,079 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,579 57,184 119,026 103,665 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,146 9,495 19,673 17,738 Deposit service charges 2,201 2,061 4,350 3,924 Debit and credit card income 4,712 4,748 9,194 8,867 Treasury management fees 2,549 2,187 4,867 4,091 Mortgage banking income 1,030 1,295 2,068 2,298 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 800 731 1,554 1,338 Bank owned life insurance 559 270 1,108 536 Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment - (2) (2) (28) Other 1,088 1,155 2,320 2,379 Total non-interest income 23,085 21,940 45,132 41,143 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 22,107 22,204 44,003 40,173 Employee benefits 5,061 4,429 10,114 8,968 Net occupancy and equipment 3,739 3,663 7,638 6,688 Technology and communication 4,219 3,984 8,470 7,403 Debit and credit card processing 1,706 1,665 3,125 3,002 Marketing and business development 1,784 1,445 2,879 2,217 Postage, printing and supplies 889 825 1,763 1,558 Legal and professional 819 1,027 1,616 1,677 FDIC Insurance 779 536 1,914 1,181 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 324 89 647 177 Capital and deposit based taxes 607 582 1,246 1,100 Merger expenses - - - 19,500 Intangible amortization 1,172 1,611 2,352 2,324 Other 2,819 2,615 5,572 5,004 Total non-interest expenses 46,025 44,675 91,339 100,972 Income before income tax expense 35,639 34,449 72,819 43,836 Income tax expense 7,975 7,547 16,107 8,992 Net income 27,664 26,902 56,712 34,844 Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest - 108 - 144 Net income available to stockholders $ 27,664 $ 26,794 $ 56,712 $ 34,700 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 1.94 $ 1.23 Net income per share - Diluted 0.94 0.91 1.93 1.22 Cash dividend declared per share 0.29 0.28 0.58 0.56 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,223 29,131 29,200 28,186 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,340 29,346 29,353 28,421 June 30, Balance Sheet Data 2023 2022 Investment securities $ 1,542,753 $ 1,625,488 Loans 5,418,609 4,877,324 Allowance for credit losses on loans 77,710 66,362 Total assets 7,732,552 7,583,105 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,766,132 2,121,304 Interest bearing deposits 4,442,248 4,427,826 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 400,000 - Stockholders' equity 808,082 747,131 Total shares outstanding 29,323 29,243 Book value per share (3) $ 27.56 $ 25.55 Tangible common equity per share (3) 20.17 17.59 Market value per share 45.37 59.82 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Average Balance Sheet Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 131,958 $ 561,101 $ 136,369 $ 615,878 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,420 11,303 7,446 9,974 Investment securities 1,719,045 1,741,844 1,736,734 1,560,873 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,074 13,811 20,311 12,169 Loans 5,286,597 4,846,013 5,261,876 4,613,264 Total interest earning assets 7,171,094 7,174,072 7,162,736 6,812,158 Total assets 7,594,901 7,651,332 7,587,211 7,264,423 Interest bearing deposits 4,414,599 4,515,563 4,447,194 4,333,153 Total deposits 6,195,937 6,639,458 6,276,748 6,304,678 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 126,653 149,747 132,440 125,545 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 348,352 - 256,215 - Subordinated debentures 26,508 26,111 26,458 17,132 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,916,112 4,691,421 4,862,307 4,475,830 Total stockholders' equity 799,886 749,445 788,782 727,244 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.46% 1.40% 1.51% 0.96% Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.87% 14.34% 14.50% 9.62% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.42% 3.20% 3.50% 3.14% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.43% 27.71% 26.63% 27.93% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 54.69% 56.42% 53.90% 68.53% Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 10.45% 9.85% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.87% 7.00% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.40% 10.01% Total risk-based capital 12.78% 12.27% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.20% 10.81% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.61% 11.26% Leverage 9.83% 8.58% Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,477,733 $ 1,397,330 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 873,980 787,559 Commercial and industrial 1,226,554 1,090,404 Commercial and industrial - PPP 7,088 36,767 Residential real estate - owner occupied 664,870 533,577 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 338,727 293,852 Construction and land development 451,324 372,197 Home equity lines of credit 202,574 192,102 Consumer 139,602 137,278 Leases 13,967 14,611 Credit cards 22,190 21,647 Total loans and leases $ 5,418,609 $ 4,877,324 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 17,364 $ 7,827 Troubled debt restructurings - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 437 1,176 Total non-performing loans 17,801 9,003 Other real estate owned 677 7,601 Total non-performing assets $ 18,478 $ 16,604 Non-performing loans to total loans (5) 0.33% 0.18% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24% 0.22% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (5) 1.43% 1.36% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.48% 1.44% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 437% 737% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (113) $ (5) $ (221) $ 535 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (7) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (6) $ 61,074 $ 63,245 $ 65,469 $ 62,608 $ 57,244 Net interest income $ 60,929 $ 63,072 $ 65,263 $ 62,376 $ 56,984 Provision for credit losses (1) 2,350 2,625 3,375 4,803 (200) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,579 60,447 61,888 57,573 57,184 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,146 9,527 9,221 9,152 9,495 Deposit service charges 2,201 2,149 2,183 2,179 2,061 Debit and credit card income 4,712 4,482 5,046 4,710 4,748 Treasury management fees 2,549 2,318 2,278 2,221 2,187 Mortgage banking income 1,030 1,038 209 703 1,295 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 800 754 833 892 731 Bank owned life insurance 559 549 545 516 270 Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment - (2) 1,295 3,074 (2) Other 1,088 1,232 1,532 1,417 1,155 Total non-interest income 23,085 22,047 23,142 24,864 21,940 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 22,107 21,896 23,398 23,069 22,204 Employee benefits 5,061 5,053 3,421 4,179 4,429 Net occupancy and equipment 3,739 3,899 3,843 3,767 3,663 Technology and communication 4,219 4,251 3,747 3,747 3,984 Debit and credit card processing 1,706 1,419 1,470 1,437 1,665 Marketing and business development 1,784 1,095 1,544 1,244 1,445 Postage, printing and supplies 889 874 893 903 825 Legal and professional 819 797 492 774 1,027 FDIC Insurance 779 1,135 730 847 536 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 324 323 88 88 89 Capital and deposit based taxes 607 639 799 722 582 Merger expenses - - - - - Intangible amortization 1,172 1,180 1,610 1,610 1,611 Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors - - 870 - - Other 2,819 2,753 3,041 2,486 2,615 Total non-interest expenses 46,025 45,314 45,946 44,873 44,675 Income before income tax expense 35,639 37,180 39,084 37,564 34,449 Income tax expense 7,975 8,132 9,174 9,024 7,547 Net income 27,664 29,048 29,910 28,540 26,902 Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest - - 93 85 108 Net income available to stockholders $ 27,664 $ 29,048 $ 29,817 $ 28,455 $ 26,794 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 0.92 Net income per share - Diluted 0.94 0.99 1.01 0.97 0.91 Cash dividend declared per share 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.28 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,223 29,178 29,157 29,144 29,131 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,340 29,365 29,428 29,404 29,346 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Cash and due from banks $ 111,126 $ 87,922 $ 82,515 $ 93,948 $ 88,422 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 103,204 229,076 84,852 235,973 485,447 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,069 6,397 2,606 5,230 10,045 Investment securities 1,542,753 1,600,603 1,617,834 1,627,298 1,625,488 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 27,366 23,226 10,928 10,928 13,811 Loans 5,418,609 5,243,104 5,205,918 5,072,877 4,877,324 Allowance for credit losses on loans 77,710 75,673 73,531 70,083 66,362 Goodwill 194,074 194,074 194,074 202,524 202,524 Total assets 7,732,552 7,667,648 7,496,261 7,554,210 7,583,105 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,766,132 1,845,302 1,950,198 2,200,041 2,121,304 Interest bearing deposits 4,442,248 4,511,893 4,441,054 4,300,732 4,427,826 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 138,347 104,578 133,342 124,567 161,512 Federal funds purchased 11,646 14,745 8,789 8,970 8,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 400,000 275,000 50,000 - - Subordinated debentures 26,541 26,442 26,343 26,244 26,144 Stockholders' equity 808,082 794,368 760,432 727,754 747,131 Total shares outstanding 29,323 29,324 29,259 29,242 29,243 Book value per share (3) $ 27.56 $ 27.09 $ 25.99 $ 24.89 $ 25.55 Tangible common equity per share (3) 20.17 19.66 18.50 16.98 17.59 Market value per share 45.37 55.14 64.98 68.01 59.82 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 10.45% 10.36% 10.14% 9.63% 9.85% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.87% 7.74% 7.44% 6.78% 7.00% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.53% 10.26% 9.79% 9.92% 9.79% Total risk-based capital 12.78% 12.91% 12.54% 12.16% 12.27% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.20% 11.30% 11.04% 10.69% 10.81% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.61% 11.73% 11.47% 11.13% 11.26% Leverage 9.83% 9.56% 9.33% 8.85% 8.58% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 131,958 $ 140,831 $ 235,448 $ 442,880 $ 561,101 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,420 6,460 6,735 8,694 11,303 Investment securities 1,719,045 1,754,620 1,786,383 1,769,597 1,741,844 Loans 5,286,597 5,236,879 5,094,356 4,948,898 4,846,013 Total interest earning assets 7,171,094 7,154,286 7,133,850 7,181,781 7,174,072 Total assets 7,594,901 7,579,439 7,559,260 7,661,720 7,651,332 Interest bearing deposits 4,414,599 4,480,151 4,428,582 4,444,983 4,515,563 Total deposits 6,195,937 6,358,458 6,526,440 6,614,263 6,639,458 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 126,653 138,292 126,027 148,734 149,747 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 348,352 163,056 1,087 - - Subordinated debentures 26,508 26,408 26,309 26,210 26,111 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,916,112 4,807,907 4,582,005 4,619,927 4,691,421 Total stockholders' equity 799,886 777,555 740,007 760,322 749,445 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.46% 1.55% 1.56% 1.47% 1.40% Annualized return on average equity (4) 13.87% 15.15% 15.99% 14.85% 14.34% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.42% 3.59% 3.64% 3.46% 3.20% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.43% 25.85% 27.56% 28.43% 27.71% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 54.69% 53.13% 51.85% 51.30% 56.42% Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,477,733 $ 1,421,660 $ 1,397,346 $ 1,415,180 $ 1,397,330 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 873,980 850,766 834,629 819,727 787,559 Commercial and industrial 1,226,554 1,205,222 1,230,976 1,170,241 1,090,404 Commercial and industrial - PPP 7,088 9,557 18,593 19,469 36,767 Residential real estate - owner occupied 664,870 620,417 591,515 557,638 533,577 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 338,727 323,519 313,248 302,936 293,852 Construction and land development 451,324 439,673 445,690 414,632 372,197 Home equity lines of credit 202,574 200,933 200,725 199,485 192,102 Consumer 139,602 136,412 139,461 138,843 137,278 Leases 13,967 13,207 13,322 13,959 14,611 Credit cards 22,190 21,738 20,413 20,767 21,647 Total loans and leases $ 5,418,609 $ 5,243,104 $ 5,205,918 $ 5,072,877 $ 4,877,324 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 17,364 $ 17,389 $ 14,242 $ 10,580 $ 7,827 Troubled debt restructurings - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 437 894 892 32 1,176 Total non-performing loans 17,801 18,283 15,134 10,612 9,003 Other real estate owned 677 677 677 996 7,601 Total non-performing assets $ 18,478 $ 18,960 $ 15,811 $ 11,608 $ 16,604 Non-performing loans to total loans (5) 0.33% 0.35% 0.29% 0.21% 0.18% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24% 0.25% 0.21% 0.15% 0.22% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (5) 1.44% 1.44% 1.41% 1.38% 1.36% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.47% 1.45% 1.44% 1.42% 1.37% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 437% 414% 486% 660% 737% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (113) $ (108) $ (152) $ (382) $ (5) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (7) -0.00% -0.00% -0.00% -0.01% -0.00% Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 6,976 $ 6,764 $ 6,585 $ 6,293 $ 6,555 Full-time equivalent employees 1,064 1,044 1,040 1,028 1,018 (1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: (in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 2,150 $ 2,250 $ 3,600 $ 4,103 $ (700) Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures 200 375 (225) 700 500 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,350 $ 2,625 $ 3,375 $ 4,803 $ (200) (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, as well as net gains (losses) on sales of premises and equipment and disposition of any acquired assets, if applicable, and the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and merger-related expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 46,025 $ 45,314 $ 45,946 $ 44,873 $ 44,675 Less: Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors - - (870) - - Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (324) (323) (88) (88) (89) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 45,701 $ 44,991 $ 44,988 $ 44,785 $ 44,586 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 61,074 $ 63,245 $ 65,469 $ 62,608 $ 57,244 Total non-interest income 23,085 22,047 23,142 24,864 21,940 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 84,159 85,292 88,611 87,472 79,184 Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment - 2 (1,295) (3,074) - Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (d) $ 84,159 $ 85,294 $ 87,316 $ 84,398 $ 79,184 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 54.69% 53.13% 51.85% 51.30% 56.42% Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/d) 54.30% 52.75% 51.52% 53.06% 56.31% (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 808,082 $ 794,368 $ 760,432 $ 727,754 $ 747,131 Less: Goodwill (194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (202,524) (202,524) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (22,638) (23,810) (24,990) (28,747) (30,357) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 591,370 $ 576,484 $ 541,368 $ 496,483 $ 514,250 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 7,732,552 $ 7,667,648 $ 7,496,261 $ 7,554,210 $ 7,583,105 Less: Goodwill (194,074) (194,074) (194,074) (202,524) (202,524) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (22,638) (23,810) (24,990) (28,747) (30,357) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 7,515,840 $ 7,449,764 $ 7,277,197 $ 7,322,939 $ 7,350,224 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 10.45% 10.36% 10.14% 9.63% 9.85% Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 7.87% 7.74% 7.44% 6.78% 7.00% Total shares outstanding (e) 29,323 29,324 29,259 29,242 29,243 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 27.56 $ 27.09 $ 25.99 $ 24.89 $ 25.55 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 20.17 19.66 18.50 16.98 17.59 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing net gains (losses) on certain sales of premises and equipment and the disposition of any acquired assets, merger-related expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Net income attributable to stockholders - GAAP (a) $ 27,664 $ 29,048 $ 29,817 $ 28,455 $ 26,794 Add: Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors - - 870 - - Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment - 2 (1,295) (3,074) - Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income - - 100 738 - Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 27,664 $ 29,050 $ 29,492 $ 26,119 $ 26,794 Total average assets (c) $ 7,594,901 $ 7,579,439 $ 7,559,260 $ 7,661,720 $ 7,651,332 Total average stockholder equity (d) 799,886 777,555 740,007 760,322 749,445 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 1.46% 1.55% 1.56% 1.47% 1.40% Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.46% 1.55% 1.55% 1.35% 1.40% Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 13.87% 15.15% 15.99% 14.85% 14.34% Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 13.87% 15.15% 15.81% 13.63% 14.34% (5) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 5,418,609 $ 5,243,104 $ 5,205,918 $ 5,072,877 $ 4,877,324 Less: PPP loans (7,088) (9,557) (18,593) (19,469) (36,767) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 5,411,521 $ 5,233,547 $ 5,187,325 $ 5,053,408 $ 4,840,557 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 77,710 $ 75,673 $ 73,531 $ 70,083 $ 66,362 Total non-performing loans (d) 17,801 18,283 15,134 10,612 9,003 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.43% 1.44% 1.41% 1.38% 1.36% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.44% 1.45% 1.42% 1.39% 1.37% Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.33% 0.35% 0.29% 0.21% 0.18% Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.33% 0.35% 0.29% 0.21% 0.19% (6) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (7) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.













