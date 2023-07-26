Great Plains Communications Launches Fiber Network Construction for Largest Contiguous Industrial Business Park in Nebraska

Blair, Nebraska, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced the company has been selected to bring state-of-the-art fiber services to the Gretna Logistics Park, the new 170-acre industrial business development that will be the largest in the Omaha and surrounding metro areas. Spearheaded by Omaha’s NewStreet Properties, the new site is located in Gretna, Nebraska which is between Omaha, Nebraska’s largest city and Lincoln, the State’s Capital. The project answers a growing demand for warehouse space near Omaha with easy access to the I-80 corridor; the second longest east-west transcontinental freeway in the U.S.

With the growing importance of Cloud-based operating systems, real-time warehouse management software and other services, fast and reliable fiber internet is vital to supply chain and other organizations. GPC is engineering and constructing fully scalable fiber with state-of-the-art services to meet the connectivity needs of prospective and current tenants in the new business park. Construction of the nearly two million square feet of industrial and warehouse space is now underway.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications, commented: “Industrial space and a digital landscape served by fiber-driven technology are in high demand in this growing area. We are excited to continue to work with NewStreet Properties, extend our Gretna, Nebraska fiber presence and work to serve more business customers leveraging our high-performing network.”

“Successful industrial commercial real estate operations and supply chain enterprises demand reliable fiber connectivity and services. Great Plains Communications has the top network in the Midwest, and we have experienced their customer-first approach that aligns with our view of service excellence,” said Brian Diedrichsen, Managing Principal, NewStreet Properties. “We have successfully partnered with GPC on past ventures and look forward to having them on board for this iconic industrial park project.”

Great Plains Communications business fiber services will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 100 Gbps x 100 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC SD-WAN, GPC Cloud Connect, LTE Wireless backup, GPC managed business WIFI and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection service.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.