Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.374B and Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.85

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $1.85 in the 2023 second quarter on revenue of $1.374 billion. Landstar reported DEPS of $3.05 on revenue of $1.975 billion in the 2022 second quarter.



Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $139.7 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 second quarter was $198.2 million. Gross profit in the 2022 second quarter was $208.1 million and variable contribution in the 2022 second quarter was $267.5 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 37% and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 34%. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 2,910,339 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on August 25, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2023. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 10%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 second quarter was $1,246.9 million, or 91% of revenue, compared to $1,747.2 million, or 88% of revenue, in the 2022 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 second quarter was $703.0 million, compared to $1,026.9 million in the 2022 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 second quarter was $394.8 million, compared to $474.3 million in the 2022 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 second quarter was $118.0 million, compared to $209.1 million in the 2022 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $100.7 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $202.3 million, or 10% of revenue, in the 2022 second quarter.

“Landstar’s business model performed well in the 2023 second quarter considering the challenging freight environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “After a record-setting 2022, we entered 2023 knowing we would face very difficult year-over-year comparisons, especially during the first two fiscal quarters. On top of these tough comparisons and contrary to typical seasonal patterns common to the freight transportation industry, the domestic freight environment softened sequentially from the 2023 first fiscal quarter to the 2023 second fiscal quarter. Reflective of these tough dynamics, the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2023 second quarter decreased by 16% compared to the 2022 second quarter. On a sequential basis compared to the 2023 first quarter, we estimate that truck load volumes in the 2023 second quarter underperformed seasonal historical patterns experienced during pre-pandemic periods by 9%. The atypical sequential decrease in demand for truck load services also caused additional downward pressure on rates, especially in the spot market where the Company primarily operates. As a result, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2023 second quarter decreased 15% compared to the 2022 second quarter. We estimate that truck revenue per load during the quarter underperformed sequential historical patterns experienced during pre-pandemic periods by 6%.”

Gattoni further commented, “Through the first several weeks of July, the number of loads hauled via truck has trended below historical, pre-pandemic second quarter to the beginning of third quarter sequential patterns, while truck revenue per load has thus far trended slightly below these historical, pre-pandemic sequential patterns. Assuming that these trends continue, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 10% to 12% below the 2022 third quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 16% to 18% below the 2022 third quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2023 third quarter to be in a range of $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2023 third quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $1.65 to $1.75. The anticipated range of DEPS for the 2023 third quarter includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.4% of BCO revenue. These costs were 5.5% of BCO revenue over the first half of 2023. The anticipated range of DEPS for the 2023 third quarter also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2022 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2023 first fiscal quarter, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, June 25, July 1, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,809,532 $ 3,945,663 $ 1,373,857 $ 1,975,064 Investment income 3,852 1,307 2,484 586 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 2,154,491 3,096,018 1,053,197 1,545,688 Commissions to agents 248,153 311,634 122,478 161,856 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 25,840 21,522 13,462 10,381 Insurance and claims 57,431 64,820 29,784 34,052 Selling, general and administrative 108,096 111,680 54,529 58,967 Depreciation and amortization 30,139 28,045 14,941 14,288 Total costs and expenses 2,624,150 3,633,719 1,288,391 1,825,232 Operating income 189,234 313,251 87,950 150,418 Interest and debt (income) expense (1,033 ) 2,228 (307 ) 1,105 Income before income taxes 190,267 311,023 88,257 149,313 Income taxes 45,513 73,629 21,698 36,758 Net income $ 144,754 $ 237,394 $ 66,559 $ 112,555 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.03 $ 6.39 $ 1.85 $ 3.05 Average diluted shares outstanding 35,962,000 37,162,000 35,941,000 36,905,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.50 $ 0.30 $ 0.25





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) July 1, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,528 $ 339,581 Short-term investments 58,574 53,955 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $12,715 and $12,121 848,839 967,793 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $13,673 and $10,579 64,079 56,235 Other current assets 41,667 21,826 Total current assets 1,373,687 1,439,390 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $417,364 and $393,274 297,066 314,990 Goodwill 42,166 41,220 Other assets 124,846 136,279 Total assets $ 1,837,765 $ 1,931,879 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 57,216 $ 92,953 Accounts payable 478,688 527,372 Current maturities of long-term debt 31,560 36,175 Insurance claims 45,160 50,836 Dividends payable - 71,854 Other current liabilities 80,202 98,945 Total current liabilities 692,826 878,135 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 53,149 67,225 Insurance claims 57,240 58,268 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 40,989 41,030 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,497,324 and 68,382,310 685 684 Additional paid-in capital 253,486 258,487 Retained earnings 2,759,128 2,635,960 Cost of 32,550,852 and 32,455,300 shares of common stock in treasury (2,009,327 ) (1,992,886 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,411 ) (15,024 ) Total shareholders' equity 993,561 887,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,837,765 $ 1,931,879





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, June 25, July 1, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,458,124 $ 2,108,143 $ 703,041 $ 1,026,938 Unsided/platform equipment 772,336 883,032 394,772 474,274 Less-than-truckload 62,673 70,651 31,115 36,931 Other truck transportation (1) 277,520 436,656 118,017 209,055 Total truck transportation 2,570,653 3,498,482 1,246,945 1,747,198 Rail intermodal 50,889 86,110 25,232 43,422 Ocean and air cargo carriers 136,534 310,904 75,441 158,847 Other (2) 51,456 50,167 26,239 25,597 $ 2,809,532 $ 3,945,663 $ 1,373,857 $ 1,975,064 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 1,034,881 $ 1,415,963 $ 515,355 $ 688,389 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 655,036 763,750 323,082 387,482 Unsided/platform equipment 263,185 279,345 135,613 147,516 Less-than-truckload 93,066 96,828 46,874 48,985 Other truck transportation (1) 110,373 166,747 52,311 80,817 Total truck transportation 1,121,660 1,306,670 557,880 664,800 Rail intermodal 15,390 24,220 7,630 11,590 Ocean and air cargo carriers 16,750 22,890 8,310 11,330 1,153,800 1,353,780 573,820 687,720 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 463,910 527,830 231,360 265,590 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,226 $ 2,760 $ 2,176 $ 2,650 Unsided/platform equipment 2,935 3,161 2,911 3,215 Less-than-truckload 673 730 664 754 Other truck transportation (1) 2,514 2,619 2,256 2,587 Total truck transportation 2,292 2,677 2,235 2,628 Rail intermodal 3,307 3,555 3,307 3,747 Ocean and air cargo carriers 8,151 13,583 9,078 14,020 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,231 $ 2,683 $ 2,228 $ 2,592 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 37 % 36 % 38 % 35 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 55 % 53 % 53 % 54 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 % 8 % 5 % 8 % Other 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % July 1, June 25, 2023 2022 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 9,748 11,023 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 58,303 70,649 Other approved 29,503 29,454 87,806 100,103 Total available truck capacity providers 97,554 111,126 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 10,548 11,887 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, June 25, July 1, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,809,532 $ 3,945,663 $ 1,373,857 $ 1,975,064 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 2,154,491 3,096,018 1,053,197 1,545,688 Commissions to agents 248,153 311,634 122,478 161,856 Variable costs of revenue 2,402,644 3,407,652 1,175,675 1,707,544 Trailing equipment depreciation 16,519 18,363 8,150 9,280 Information technology costs (1) 13,493 9,039 6,742 4,993 Insurance-related costs (2) 58,382 66,441 30,122 34,786 Other operating costs 25,840 21,522 13,462 10,381 Other costs of revenue 114,234 115,365 58,476 59,440 Total costs of revenue 2,516,878 3,523,017 1,234,151 1,766,984 Gross profit $ 292,654 $ 422,646 $ 139,706 $ 208,080 Gross profit margin 10.4 % 10.7 % 10.2 % 10.5 % Plus: other costs of revenue 114,234 115,365 58,476 59,440 Variable contribution $ 406,888 $ 538,011 $ 198,182 $ 267,520 Variable contribution margin 14.5 % 13.6 % 14.4 % 13.5 % (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.



