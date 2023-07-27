CRISPR Genomic Cure Market Size to Reach $14.80 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 34.7% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Disease Type (Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Diseases), By Therapy Type (Gene Editing, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Delivery Method (In vivo (directly into the patient\'s body), Ex vivo (modification of cells outside the body before reintroduction)), By Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications), By Regulatory Status (Approved Therapies, Investigational Therapies) Targeted Genetic Modification (Single Gene Modification, Multiple Gene Modification, Genome-wide Modification), By Market Segment (Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients), By Awareness and Support Organizations (CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Therapeutics Society, Genetic Disease Advocacy Organizations, Cancer Research, Foundations, Rare Disease Foundations, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Associations),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global CRISPR genomic cure market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5856

Analysts’ Views on Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market

CRISPR is a gene editing technology that enables researchers to virtually edit any part of DNA, which is a milestone for treating diseases. This technology is inspired from a natural defense mechanism present in some of the microbes. When bacteria detect invaders, they find snippets of DNA of the intruders and store them as segments named as CRISPRs. When the same kind of germs re-attack, CRIPRs help enzymes to find and eliminate the enemy DNA. Scientists are adapting the concept for human cells and utilizing it for treating various genetic disorders, cancers, and other diseases.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market:

Growing number of clinical trials is trending in the global CRISPR genomic cure market. Many clinical trials are using CRISPR-based treatments to develop efficient genomic therapies. Scientists are conducting trials for evaluating the efficacy and safety of CRISPR technologies to treat different types of genetic conditions as well as cancers. This trend is likely to continue in the market over the forecast future.

Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market – Drivers

Rise in prevalence of genetic disorders to fuel the market growth

Prevalence of genetic disorders is growing all over the world significantly, with several people affected by different genetic conditions. These diseases often cause high amount of mortality and morbidity, thus creating need for efficient treatments. As a result, the interest in CRISPR-based genomic cures is growing all over the world, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global CRISPR genomic cure market over the forecast period.

Crispr Genomic Cure Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 1.84 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 34.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 14.80 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Disease Type: Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Diseases

Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Diseases By Therapy Type: Gene Editing, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Immunotherapy

Gene Editing, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Immunotherapy By Delivery Method: In vivo (directly into the patient's body), Ex vivo (modification of cells outside the body before reintroduction)

In vivo (directly into the patient's body), Ex vivo (modification of cells outside the body before reintroduction) By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies By Regulatory Status: Approved Therapies, Investigational Therapies

Approved Therapies, Investigational Therapies Targeted Genetic Modification: Single Gene Modification, Multiple Gene Modification, Genome-wide Modification

By Market Segment: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients By Awareness and Support Organizations: CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Therapeutics Society, Genetic Disease Advocacy Organizations, Cancer Research, Foundations, Rare Disease Foundations, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Associations Companies covered: CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Editas Medicine, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Mammoth Biosciences, Precision Biosciences, Inc., Synthego Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Growth Drivers: Precision and Versatility

Potential for Treating Genetic Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Rising Investment and Research Activities Restraints & Challenges: Off-Target Effects and Safety Concerns

Delivery Challenges

Regulatory Framework and Ethical Considerations

Intellectual Property Challenges

Potential to treat genetic diseases to propel the market growth

CRISPR-based genomic cures offer promising treatment for various genetic diseases, which also includes diseases that were previously not treatable. CRISPR-based treatment modifies or corrects faulty genes that cause genetic disorders. Thus, this treatment has potential for personalized medicine and transformative therapies. This factor is further expected to augment growth of the global CRISPR genomic cure market over the forecast period.

Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market – Restrain

Complexity of delivering CRISPR-based treatment to limit the market growth

CRISPR components have to be delivered efficiently at targeted cells and tissues. However, the precise efficient and targeted delivery of these components is a major challenge. The delivery systems have to be optimized for enhancing efficiency, ensuring the effective delivery to the targeted site, and minimizing immune response. Development of reliable delivery system for this technology a complex procedure. This factor is expected to hinder growth of the global CRISPR genomic cure market over the forecast period.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5856

Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market – Opportunities

Growing development of novel targeted therapies is expected to offer multiple growth opportunities in the global CRISPR genomic cure market over the forecast period. CRISPR technology offers precise and targeted gene editing, which further elevates the development of therapies specific to underlying genetic cause of a disease. This further creates possibilities for high efficient treatments with minimal off-target effects. Thus, with increasing development of new targeted therapies the market is likely to witness multiple opportunities in the coming future.

Global CRISPR Genomic Cure Market - Key Developments

In 2022, CRISPR Therapeutics completed acquisition of ERS Genomics, a leading CRISPR-based therapy developer for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In 2021, Intellia Therapeutics announced acquisition of Caribou Biosciences, a leading CRISPR-based therapy development company for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

In 2020, Editas Medicine completed acquisition of AurKa Biosciences. AurKa Biosciences is involved in development of CRISPR-based treatments for cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global CRISPR genomic cure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period. The CRISPR genomic cure market is growing rapidly in response to the precision and efficiency offered by CRISPR-Cas9 technology. This technology offers high precision and efficient gene editing capabilities, which allows researchers to target as well as modify particular genes in a genome of an organism. This enables them to cure different genetic diseases.

On the basis of Disease Type, Genetic Disorders Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing prevalence of various genetic disorders across the glove.

On the basis of Therapy Type, Gene Editing Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the higher preference of CRISPR technology for gene editing due to its efficiency.

On the basis Delivery Method, In vivo Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the benefits of in vivo method such as saving time and cost, as well as editing the genes in multiple tissue types at the same time.

On the basis By Application, Research Applications Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase in use of CRISPR-based technology in research conducted for treatment development for genetic disorders.

On the basis End User, Research Institutes Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing research activities for gene therapies.

On the basis Targeted Genetic Modification, Genome-wide Modification Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to benefits such as these technologies allow genetic material to be added, removed, or altered at particular locations in the genome.

On the basis of Regulatory Status, Investigational Therapies Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing research and development activities in the field.

On the basis Market Segment, Pediatric Patients Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the promise of gene therapies to treat genetic disorders in pediatric patients.

On the basis Awareness and Support Organizations, CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Therapeutics Society Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of gene editing therapy.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in high rate of investments by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, increasing per capita income, presence of state-of-the-art research institutions and labs, early availability of approved therapies, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global CRISPR genomic cure market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Merck KGaA, Editas Medicine, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Synthego Corporation, Mammoth Biosciences, and Precision Biosciences, Inc.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5856

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Disease Type: Genetic Disorders Cancer Infectious Diseases Neurological Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Blood Disorders Metabolic Disorders Other Diseases

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Therapy Type: Gene Editing Gene Therapy Cell Therapy Immunotherapy

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Delivery Method: In vivo (directly into the patient's body) Ex vivo (modification of cells outside the body before reintroduction)

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Application: Therapeutic Applications Research Applications

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Research Institutes Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Regulatory Status: Approved Therapies Investigational Therapies

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Targeted Genetic Modification: Single Gene Modification Multiple Gene Modification Genome-wide Modification

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Market Segment: Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Awareness and Support Organizations: CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Therapeutics Society Genetic Disease Advocacy Organizations Cancer Research Foundations Rare Disease Foundations Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Associations



Global Crispr Genomic Cure Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Colombia Wound Care Biologics Market, by Product Type (Biologic Skin Substitutes, Enzyme Based Formulations, and Growth Factors), by Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Venous Leg Ulcer, and Pressure Ulcer) and Acute Wounds (Surgical Wounds and Burns)), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, by Drug Type (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Nivolumab, Atezolimumab, Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab), Monoclonal Antibodies (Rituximab, Trastazumab, Bevacizumab , Nimotuzumab, Pertuzumab, Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine ), and Cancer Vaccines (Gardasil, Cervarix), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

