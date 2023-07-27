Outpatient Clinics Market size to reach $59.85 billion, globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “ Outpatient Clinics Market, By Specialty (General Outpatient Clinics, Cardiology Clinics, Orthopedic Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Gynecology Clinics, Pediatric Clinics, Dental Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, Others), By Medical Services (Diagnosis and Treatment, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation Services, Wellness Programs, Laboratory Testing, Imaging Services (X-rays, MRI, CT scan, etc.), Vaccination and Immunization, Chronic Disease Management, Others), By Patient Demographics (Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women, Men, Specific age groups or populations), By Ownership (Public Clinics, Private Clinics, Non-profit Clinics, Hospital-affiliated Clinics, Independent Clinics),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global outpatient clinics market is estimated to be valued at $39.00 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Outpatient Clinics Market

Outpatient clinics, also known as ambulatory clinics and ambulatory centers, are medical facilities that perform procedures that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital or care facility. It is the part of the hospital designed for the treatment of outpatients. Outpatient clinics offer primary care and are similar to long-term healthcare facilities or physician offices in that they may or may not be part of the healthcare organization. Outpatient clinics also help reduce the burden on emergency departments by providing more care for patients with minor acute illnesses and injuries. The clinic is the first intermediary between the hospital staff and the patient. In general, an outpatient service is any medical care given to the patients outside of the healthcare organization.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Outpatient Clinics Market:

Integration of digital health solutions (such as telehealth and virtual care) is one of the key trends expected to augment growth of the global outpatient clinics market. For instance, Outpatient clinics are increasingly integrating digital health solutions into their operations. In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of digital healthcare solutions in the healthcare industry, as telehealth offers convenience, reduces the need for personal visits, especially for routine check-ups and minor ailments, improves access to healthcare, and provides healthcare professionals with real-time patient data to make more informed decisions.

Global Outpatient Clinics Market – Drivers

High demand for ambulatory care to propel market growth

Outpatient care or ambulatory care is one of the fastest-growing and highest-margin segments of the healthcare industry. Outpatient care is medical care provided to a patient on an outpatient basis, such as consultation, observation, diagnosis, intervention, treatment, and rehabilitation services. In June 2021, CarePort announced the launch of a health IT solution to improve care coordination for ambulatory providers, as hospitals increasingly rely on ambulatory providers to support whole patient care, ensuring access to patient records across the care continuum is key to improve quality of care and achieve the best possible outcomes for patients.

Outpatient Clinics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 39.00 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.3% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 59.85 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Specialty: General Outpatient Clinics, Cardiology Clinics, Orthopedic Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Gynecology Clinics, Pediatric Clinics, Dental Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, Others

General Outpatient Clinics, Cardiology Clinics, Orthopedic Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Gynecology Clinics, Pediatric Clinics, Dental Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, Others By Medical Services: Diagnosis and Treatment, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation Services, Wellness Programs, Laboratory Testing, Imaging Services (X-rays, MRI, CT scan, etc.), Vaccination and Immunization, Chronic Disease Management, Others

Diagnosis and Treatment, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation Services, Wellness Programs, Laboratory Testing, Imaging Services (X-rays, MRI, CT scan, etc.), Vaccination and Immunization, Chronic Disease Management, Others By Patient Demographics: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women, Men, Specific age groups or populations

Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women, Men, Specific age groups or populations By Ownership: Public Clinics, Private Clinics, Non-profit Clinics, Hospital-affiliated Clinics, Independent Clinics

Public Clinics, Private Clinics, Non-profit Clinics, Hospital-affiliated Clinics, Independent Clinics By Geographic Location: Urban Areas, Suburban Areas, Rural Areas, Different regions or countries

Urban Areas, Suburban Areas, Rural Areas, Different regions or countries By Technology Integration: Telehealth and Virtual Consultations, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Online Appointment Scheduling, Remote Monitoring, Digital Health Tools Companies covered: HCA Healthcare, Ascension Health, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Community Health Systems, Mount Sinai Health System, UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), HealthCare Partners, MedExpress Urgent Care, Concentra, DaVita Inc., The Little Clinic (Kroger Co.) Growth Drivers: Rising Demand for Ambulatory Care

Shift towards Preventive Care and Chronic Disease Management

Technological Advancements

Cost-Effectiveness and Healthcare Efficiency Restraints & Challenges: Reimbursement Challenges

Limited Access to Specialized Resources

Regulatory Compliance and Compliance Costs

Rise in burden of cancer to augment the market growth

The outpatient oncology infusion centres offer a variety of treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, IV antibiotics, platelet transfusions, and hydration and electrolyte replacement. It also provides long-term and short infusion therapy and delivers medications intravenously. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2023, around 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. One of the key advantages of outpatient cancer care is that it means less, or no, time spent in the hospital and more abbreviated time spent in the ambulatory setting in general. This in turn is driving the market growth.

Global Outpatient Clinics Market – Restrain

Stringent rules and regulations to hamper market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global outpatient clinics market is the stringent rules and regulations. Outpatient clinics or facilities are required to comply with a variety of regulatory requirements, such as licensing, privacy laws, quality standards, safety and security, health care regulations and meeting these compliance standards can be time consuming and costly. Apart from these requirements, the main requirements on the design of outpatient clinics include the quality, accessibility, and the affordability of services offered. Evidence-based designs should be used in the design of outpatient clinics that improve facility efficiency.

Global Outpatient Clinics Market – Opportunities

Shift towards preventive care and chronic disease management is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global outpatient clinics market.

Outpatient clinics provide specialized care for chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and hypertension and offer long-term care/management and help reduce the need for hospitalization. Thus, with the rise in burden of chronic disorders, the demand for outpatient or ambulatory care is also increasing rapidly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill around 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancers (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million including kidney disease deaths caused by diabetes).

Global Outpatient Clinics Market - Key Developments

In November 2022, Pallium India’s new outpatient clinic for children who need palliative care has started functioning at the Pallium India’s premises to reach children suffering from a range of life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

In March 2022, Cureatr, Inc. announced that it is launching an ambulatory care pharmacy residency program, Cureatr Clinic PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program, designed to build on a pharmacist’s education and PGY-1 pharmacy residency experience and to provide specialized training in an advanced ambulatory care practice area.

In June 2021, Select Medical Corporation acquired Acuity Healthcare to strengthen the outpatient rehabilitation services of the hospital. The acquisition included four joint venture partnerships with Virtua Health, Mon Health, AtlantiCare, and physician partners.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global outpatient clinics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The global outpatient clinics market is growing rapidly in response to the rise in burden of chronic disease, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of outpatient clinics.

On the basis of Specialty: General Outpatient Clinics Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rising demand for ambulatory care.

On the basis of Medical Services: Diagnosis and Treatment Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and rise in focus on chronic disease management.

On the basis of Patient Demographics: Adults Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing geriatric population.

On the basis of Ownership: Private Clinics Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of outpatient clinics.

On the basis of Geographic Location: Urban Areas Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing urbanization.

On the basis of Technology Integration: Telehealth and Virtual Consultations Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the integration of digital health solutions in the healthcare industry.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising demand for ambulatory care, and integration of digital health solutions in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global outpatient clinics market include HCA Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Ascension Health, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Community Health Systems, Cleveland Clinic, UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), HealthCare Partners, DaVita Inc., Concentra, The Little Clinic (Kroger Co.), and MedExpress Urgent Care.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Outpatient Clinics Market, By Specialty: General Outpatient Clinics Cardiology Clinics Orthopedic Clinics Dermatology Clinics Gynecology Clinics Pediatric Clinics Dental Clinics Ophthalmology Clinics Others

Global Outpatient Clinics Market, By Medical Services Diagnosis and Treatment Preventive Care Rehabilitation Services Wellness Programs Laboratory Testing Imaging Services (X-rays, MRI, CT scan, etc.) Vaccination and Immunization Chronic Disease Management Others

Global Outpatient Clinics Market, By Patient Demographics: Adults Pediatrics Geriatrics Women Men Specific age groups or populations

Global Outpatient Clinics Market, By Ownership: Public Clinics Private Clinics Non-profit Clinics Hospital-affiliated Clinics Independent Clinics

Global Outpatient Clinics Market, By Technology Integration: Telehealth and Virtual Consultations Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Online Appointment Scheduling Remote Monitoring Digital Health Tools

Global Outpatient Clinics Market By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



