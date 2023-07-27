Three-Quarters of Marketers Use Generative AI Every Month; Half Use It Weekly

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced survey results showing that 72% of marketing professionals use generative artificial intelligent (AI) tools at least once a month. Furthermore, while 52% of those surveyed say that they use the technology for content creation, 70% don’t think AI-generated content is as good as their organization’s human-generated content. Basis Technologies’ study was completed in July 2023 by more than 200 respondents at agencies, brands and publishers. The report, ‘Generative AI and the Future of Marketing,’ is available at: https://basis.com/GenerativeAIreport.



Additional findings show that:

49% of respondents use generative AI tools at least once a week; with 11% utilizing them daily.

Four in five marketers believe that AI will make them either moderately or significantly more efficient at their jobs within the next 3-5 years; 51.9% of C-Suite and VP professionals say they believe AI will make digital marketers significantly more efficient, but just 34.7% of entry-to-mid level employees believe this will be the case.

55% of respondents think consumers will find a brand less authentic if it uses AI-generated content in marketing or advertising.

99.5% of respondents think that generative AI poses a brand safety and misinformation risk for digital marketers.

Only 10% of marketers say their organization has replaced human tasks with AI solutions in the last 12 months.

Nearly half (48.5%) of all marketers believe AI will lead to substantial job losses in their industry within the next 3-5 years.

As a variety of AI-driven technologies rapidly become commercialized for marketing functions, brands and agencies are compelled to explore strategies that harness these innovations responsibly and ethically. Basis Technologies’ survey provides insight into current state and future trajectory of AI adoption in marketing and advertising -- illustrating behaviors and perceptions of a key audience considering this technology for their work.

“AI is proving to be a powerful, disruptive force in the marketing ecosystem, and the wider implications of this technology development could be extraordinary,” said Ryan Manchee, SVP of brand marketing, Basis Technologies. “While there is still much exploration of generative AI in our industry, it may not be long before expertise in this segment becomes essential for marketing. It is vital for brands and agencies to embrace AI-driven practices that strike a balance between automation and authenticity while improving aspects of their workflow and operations.”

Basis Technologies is developing the marketing industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent SaaS platform, leveraging machine learning and AI for various functions in its software. Its Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@basis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72b6dda6-f850-4fa0-ae70-2c2b1acaef5a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76ed1c8-be60-477d-ada7-16189952bd0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/365dc0f8-6f4b-4244-a482-0684f78d1688

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02cd55b4-8af3-48de-88ab-a9d68d093130