All-terrain Vehicle Market worth $3.7 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

All-Terrain Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.0%, from 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023: USD 3.2 billion Projected to reach 2028: USD 3.7 billion CAGR: 3.0% Base Year Considered: 2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028 Largest Market: North America Region Covered: Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered: By Type, Drive Type, Application, Seating Capacity, By Engine Capacity, By Number of Wheels, By Fuel Type, Side-by-side vehicle by region, and by Region Companies Covered: Polaris Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), BRP (Canada), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), Hisun Motors (US), CFMOTO (China), and John Deere (US)

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand across various sectors such as agriculture, military and defense, and recreation. Additionally, an increase in recreation and outdoor activities, utility, sports, and racing events propel the all-terrain vehicle industry. This enhanced affordability is expected to drive down the sales of all-terrain vehicles, further contributing to the market's growth.

Utility ATVs to be the largest ATV Type

The utility segment is projected to be the largest in the all-terrain vehicle types during the forecast period. Utility ATVs became popular with their multitude of applications in the field of agriculture (inspection of crops and livestock, application of fertilizers and chemicals, repairing irrigation systems and pipelines, supervision of field crews, and transportation of materials); and military & defense (for supervision and monitoring purpose and hunting) and forestry (site seeing and equipment towing). Further, the demand for Utility ATVs in Asia Oceania is anticipated to grow owing to the rising use of these vehicles for agriculture and military applications in countries like China and India. The growth of Utility ATVs in Europe can be attributed to the factors such as the growing use of utility ATVs for farming applications and in the military and defense sector. For Example, Polaris regularly supplies custom-built MV850 all-terrain vehicles to German forces for better operational excellence in the field. The applications for the same range from military purposes to patrolling, forestry management, etc., across the country. The engine capacity of utility ATVs ranges from 150–1,000 cc. Ranger Crew XP 1000 EPS NorthStar, Ranger 150 EFI, and Ranger XP 1000 EPS are some of the utility ATV models of Polaris Industries available in the market, generally used after required customizations for various applications. Other major players such as Honda, Yamaha, and BRP have significantly strengthened their utility ATVs portfolio as per market needs.

≥2-seat ATVs is estimated to be the fastest growing ATVs

≥2-seat ATVs are specifically designed to accommodate a rider and one or more passengers. The market for ≥2-seater ATVs is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of ≥2-seater ATVs can be attributed to the factors like ≥2-seater ATVs offer increased versatility and convenience. The demand for≥2-seater ATVs is increasing due to the rising preference of consumers for recreational activities, and outdoor events with companions. Secondly, the growth of 2-seater ATVs can be attributed to their ability to accommodate families and groups who wish to participate in outdoor activities collectively. These vehicles offer an opportunity for parents to ride alongside their children and enable friends to venture on off-road adventures as a cohesive unit. These ATVs find utility in various activities such as recreational riding, cargo transportation, towing, and general transportation. The ≥2-seater ATVs are characterized by their smaller size, lighter weight, and suitability for fast-paced and extreme riding experiences. Manufacturers are actively adapting their designs and models to cater to the evolving buying patterns of consumers, incorporating multiple-seater configurations for ATVs.

Europe accounted for the second largest market in the global all-terrain vehicle

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for all-terrain vehicles after North America. Countries such as France, Germany, UK, and Spain have a higher demand for all-terrain vehicles. Most European countries have a higher demand for utility ATVs as the countries from this region have substantial farm sizes. ATVs are used for crop inspection, farm work, and livestock management. ATVs are suitable for farm use in various European countries due to their exceptional versatility and maneuverability in different terrains. Also, a small portion of ATVs are used in recreational/sports activities. France, Germany, and Russia remain the largest ATV markets in Europe. However, apart from major ATVs manufacturers such as Polaris, Can-Am, CF Moto, Kawasaki, and Honda, EU countries import many ATVs from Chinese players owing to lower cost and desired quality.

Further, Regulation (EU) 167/2013 (T) and Regulation (EU) 168/2013 (L) govern the homologation of both utility and recreational All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in Europe. The introduction of these regulations has significantly impacted the ATV market in Europe in the last 4-5 years. However, ATV manufacturers have proactively embraced these changes and have already started complying with the EU requirements, stabilizing the European market. For instance, in the UK, quad bikes weighing under 550 kg are permitted for use on public roads, provided the rider holds a Bl license and the vehicle is duly registered and insured. The forthcoming years are expected to witness a boost in ATV sales across Europe, driven by the implementation of regulations to legalize the usage of ATVs on public roads. These regulations will specify specific standards and safety features to ensure compliance and enhance the market prospects for ATVs.

Key Market Players

The all-terrain vehicle companies are Polaris Inc (US), Honda Motor Co,. Ltd (Japan), BRP (Canada), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), and Textron Inc. (US). These companies consistently develop new products, adopt expansion strategies, and undertake collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth ATV market across different regions.

