Help Enhance Your Productivity with Canon’s New Black and White All-in-One Laser Printers for Small Offices, Home Offices, and Departmental Workgroups

Melville, NY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing efficiency, fast printing speeds, and a user-friendly experience, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce two new black-and-white all-in-one laser printers, upgrading a couple of its mid-range products geared at medium-to-higher volume users. The new models include:

imageCLASS MF465dw All-in-One (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) black-and-white laser model with a print speed of up to 42 pages per minute (PPM) and an up to 50-Sheet, 2-Sided automatic document feeder (ADF).

imageCLASS MF462dw All-in-One (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) black-and-white laser model with a print speed of up to 37 PPM and an up to 50-Sheet, 2-Sided ADF.



The new laser models can benefit users who need a reliable printer for regular business needs. Work-from-home employees and small businesses can help enhance their productivity with these new imageCLASS models, which offer fast scan speeds and can print their first page in just over five seconds – a currently faster first-page-out time when compared to competitors in the same class1. The printers are also compact in size and can easily fit on a desk or table. Other key features of the products include:

Superior Usability

The MF460 series features a customizable 5” touchscreen designed for ease-of-use.

Purchase Protection

The all-in-one printers come with a standard 3-year limited warranty, designed to enhance peace of mind.

Toner Delivery

Canon offers the optional Auto Replenishment Service2, which enables the printer as a smart device and arranges for automatic toner deliveries when supplies are running low, which can allow customers to save time by not having to place emergency replacement orders.

Simple Wi-Fi ® Network Setup Process

Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than with the previous versions of these printers. 3

Canon PRINT Business App provides users with easy mobile print and scan applications.

Pricing and Availability

The imageCLASS MF465dw and the MF462dw are available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers and resellers for an estimated retail price of $499 and $369, respectively.4

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

