Revive Therapeutics Announces Filing of Patent for Bucillamine in the Treatment of Exposure to Chemical Warfare Agents

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application titled “Compositions, methods and uses of Bucillamine in the treatment of a victim exposed to a chemical warfare agent.”

The methods and compositions described in the patent application relate to Bucillamine as a potential treatment of a victim exposed to a chemical agent, including chemical warfare agents such as sulfur mustards, nitrogen mustards, nerve agents of G and V type, lewisite and adamsite. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a chemical attack is the spreading of toxic chemicals with the intent to do harm, which may include chemical weapons (warfare agents) developed for military use, toxic industrial and commercial chemicals that are produced, transported, and stored in the making of petroleum, textiles, plastics, fertilizers, paper, foods, pesticides, household cleaners, and other products, and chemical toxins of biological origin such as ricin.

The Company is commencing to work with advisors in developing a strategic plan to present its case in repurposing Bucillamine as a potential medical countermeasure for chemical warfare agent exposures to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At this time, the Company will only provide regular updates via press releases as information becomes available.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement