Sven Raba to become the new member of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank

On July 30, Parvel Pruunsild, one of the owners and current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank, will resign from the Supervisory Board. The new member of the Supervisory Board will be Sven Raba who has previously worked in Bigbank as member of the Management Board.

Parvel Pruunsild remains one of Bigbank’s large shareholders, but will no longer have a seat in the bank’s management bodies. „The development strategy of Bigbank is working and is being carried out successfully. Sven Raba has been a pioneer in the development of the banking system Nest, which has provided a technological advantage for Bigbank, and will now continue to support the International growth of our fully digital bank in the Supervisory Board,“ he added.



Sven Raba, the new member of the Supervisory Board, worked in Bigbank from 2014 until 2022, including as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of the Management Board and, most recently, Chief Technology Officer. Sven Raba has graduated from Tallinn Technical University (TalTech) cum laude in accounting and economic analysis and has a Master’s degree in economics. Since October 2022 Sven Raba has been the Management Board member and CFO of fintech company Monemon and is member of the Estonian Chamber of Mentors.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.ee) is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 1.9 billion euros.

