Natural Immune Booster Market to Reach $19.67 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Global Natural Immune Booster Market size is estimated to be valued at $12.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.67 billion by 2030, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2023-2030.” Natural immune booster market is rapidly growing on the account of strong growth of wellness sector that promotes immune. Clinically proven formulations and ongoing scientific research are major factors fuelling industrial expansion. Moreover, growing demand for immunity-boosting products is further expected to drive natural immune booster market growth.



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5937

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Natural Immune Booster Market:

Growing health and wellness trend due to the rising awareness about the importamce of diet and lifestyle in overall well-being is raising adoption of health boosting products among consumers. Consumers are adopting preventive healthcare practices, which includes immunity-boosting supplements. This has increase the sale of these natural immune booster products globally in the recent years.

Global Natural Immune Booster Market - Drivers

Growing demand for preventive healthcare products to foster market growth

With the growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of strong immunity, the demand for preventive healthcare products are on rise, thereby fueling natural immune booster market growth. Moreover, growing consumer prefrences for natural and herbal remedies is again expected to fuel immune booster market growth. Furthermore, expanding wellness industry is further anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Rising prevalence of infectious disease to support market growth

In the recent years, the world has witnessed high prevalence rate of infectious disease. This is creating demand for better immunity products in order to prevent infectious disease. According to the World Health Oragnization, in 2019, the top 10 causes of death accounted for 55% of the 55.4 million deaths worldwide. The top global causes of death, in order of total number of lives lost, are associated with three broad topics: cardiovascular (ischaemic heart disease, stroke), respiratory (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections) and neonatal conditions – which include birth asphyxia and birth trauma, neonatal sepsis and infections, and preterm birth complications.

Natural Immune Booster Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 12.25 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 19.67 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Product Type: Herbal Supplements, Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Functional Foods and Beverages, Essential Oils, Others

Herbal Supplements, Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Functional Foods and Beverages, Essential Oils, Others By Application: Immune System Support, Cold and Flu Relief, Allergy Management, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Others

Immune System Support, Cold and Flu Relief, Allergy Management, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Others By Distribution Channel: Health Food Stores, Online Retailers, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Others Companies covered: Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Gaia Herbs, Nature's Bounty, NOW Foods, NutriGold, Garden of Life, MegaFood, New Chapter, Sambucol, BioSchwartz, Solgar, Source Naturals, Nature's Way, Jarrow Formulas, Pure Encapsulations Growth Drivers: Increasing Consumer Awareness

Rising Demand for Preventive Healthcare

Preference for Natural and Herbal Remedies

Growing Wellness Industry Restraints & Challenges: Regulatory Challenges

Lack of Scientific Evidence

Intense Competition

Price Sensitivit

Global Natural Immune Booster Market – Restrain

Presence of substitute and regulatory challenges are expected to hinder the market growth

Regulatory compliance and requirements standards differs across regions, and can be challenging to adhere to. Compliance with regulations related to labeling claims and product safety can be complex and time-consuming. Additionally, consumers have access to alternative healthcare products such as synthetic supplements that can reduce the demand for natural immune boosters as the synthetic supplements have high efficacy and effectiveness.

Global Natural Immune Booster Market – Opportunities

Growing demand for clean-lable and organic products is expected to serve major growth opportunities

Due to the rising awareness regarding the ill effects of synthetic supplements, consumers are increasingly looking for natural immune boosters products. In July 2020, Plix, a plant-based protein brand has expanded its extensive product range with the launch of Plix Immunity Boosting Supergreens powder. The first of its kind product made of 45 super foods which are incorporated into three blends of 25 Immunity Boosting Herbs, 10 Alkalising Greens and 10 Super greens.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5937

Global Natural Immune Booster Market - Key Developments

In January 2021, Tata Consumer Products has launched new teas with immunity boosting ingredients such as tulsi, ginger, cardamom and brahmi as the second largest tea company wants to capitalise on the rising health awareness amid Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, Add Veda Life Care has added 14 new Ayurvedic immunity-boosting products to its wide range of already existing portfolio of proprietary medicines, classical formulations, supplements, and cosmetic products.

In 2022, Herbalife Nutrition acquired the natural health brand ShapeWorks. This acquisition gave Herbalife Nutrition access to ShapeWorks' line of immune-boosting supplements.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Natural Immune Booster market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, owing to growing health and wellness trend coupled with the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of natural and herbal supplements. Also, growing prevalence of infectious and non-infectious disease is again propelling market growth.

On the basis of Product Type, essential oils segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing popualirty of essential oils as superior ingredients in preparation of various immunity booster products.

On the basis of Application, Immune systems support segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing prevalence of infectious disease worldwide.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, pharmacies and drug stores segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that natural immune booster products are easily available at pharmacies and drug stores.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disease and rising awareness regarding the strong immune systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Natural Immune Booster market include Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Avalyn Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Blade Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Galapagos NV, MediciNova, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Promedior, Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical (India) Pvt Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis), and Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5937

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Natural Immune Booster Market, By Product Type: Herbal Supplements Vitamins and Minerals Probiotics Functional Foods and Beverages Essential Oils Others

Global Natural Immune Booster Market, By Application: Immune System Support Cold and Flu Relief Allergy Management Respiratory Health Digestive Health Others

Global Natural Immune Booster Market, By Distribution Channel: Health Food Stores Online Retailers Pharmacies and Drug Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Others



Global Natural Immune Booster Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Tomato Lycopene Market, By Application (Food and Beverage Industry, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical Industry), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Natural Lycopene, Synthetic Lycopene), By End-User (Retail, Food Service, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors/Wholesalers, Online Retail), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Flavors and Fragrances Market, By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Type (Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Savory Food, Beverages, Other Applications), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

