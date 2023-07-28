Ghost Kitchen Market to reach $157.26 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 12%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, " Ghost Kitchen Market, By Business Model (Independent Ghost Kitchens, Aggregator Ghost Kitchens, Shared Space Ghost Kitchens, Cuisine Type: Fast Food, Pizza, Asian, Mexican, Burgers, Healthy/Vegan, Desserts, Others), By Order Channel (Online Delivery Platforms, Phone Orders, Mobile Apps, Website Orders, Walk-in Orders (for on-premises pickup)), By Customer Type (Home Delivery, Takeaway/Pickup, Dine-in (where applicable)),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030,” According to the report, the global Ghost Kitchen Market is approximated to be $71.14 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach $157.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



Analysts’ Views on Global Ghost Kitchen Market

Ghost kitchens are essentially restaurants without the dining space. Their focus is to sell and fulfill online food orders for delivery using third-party apps or with their own delivery operation. Ghost kitchens have none of the overhead associated with customer-facing operations, eliminating many of the costs of opening and maintaining a restaurant, like permits, inspections, furniture, equipment and more. Ghost kitchens or cloud kitchens, are defining the future of the restaurant industry. They allow restaurants with delivery-only options to still function, regardless of the fact they still have a brick and mortar. Moreover, ghost kitchens or cloud kitchens have many advantages for different business owners and types of restaurants.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ghost Kitchen Market:

Rising popularity of ghost/cloud kitchens is one of the key trends expected to augment the growth of the global ghost kitchen market. For instance, online food delivery and ghost or cloud kitchens are growing in popularity due to the increasing demand for online food delivery services. This in turn has also encouraged many restaurant owners across the globe to open cloud kitchen outlets to generate orders and serve customers. Ghost kitchens are growing in popularity due to convenience, the busy lifestyle of consumers, and intense internet penetration. Thus, cloud kitchen have become the popular investment choice for established and new restaurateurs to open a food business.

Global Ghost Kitchen Market – Drivers

Rising demand for online food delivery services to drive market growth

Growing demand for online food delivery services has encouraged many restaurant owners to open cloud kitchen outlets to generate orders and serve customers. Moreover, restaurateurs are tying up with online food delivery apps to deliver food and increase their sales. In November 2022, PepsiCo announced the launch of the new ghost kitchen capability to help unlock growth opportunities for foodservice partners. A new offering will enable existing & future PepsiCo foodservice customers to seamlessly enter bourgeoning ghost kitchen space and leverage PepsiCo's innovative resources and portfolio of iconic brands to optimize off-premise performance.

Ghost Kitchen Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 71.14 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 12% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 157.26 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa and Rest of Middle East Segments covered: By Business Model: Independent Ghost Kitchens, Aggregator Ghost Kitchens, Shared Space Ghost Kitchens, Cuisine

Independent Ghost Kitchens, Aggregator Ghost Kitchens, Shared Space Ghost Kitchens, Cuisine By Type: Fast Food, Pizza, Asian, Mexican, Burgers, Healthy/Vegan, Desserts, Others

Fast Food, Pizza, Asian, Mexican, Burgers, Healthy/Vegan, Desserts, Others By Order Channel: Online Delivery Platforms, Phone Orders, Mobile Apps, Website Orders, Walk-in Orders (for on-premises pickup)

Online Delivery Platforms, Phone Orders, Mobile Apps, Website Orders, Walk-in Orders (for on-premises pickup) By Customer Type: Home Delivery, Takeaway/Pickup, Dine-in (where applicable) Companies covered: CloudKitchens, Kitchen United, REEF Technology, Virtual Kitchen Co., Zuul Kitchens, Deliveroo Editions, Kitopi, DoorDash Kitchens, Grubhub/Seamless, Swiggy Access, Uber Eats Kitchens, Rebel Foods, Ghost Kitchen Brands, JustKitchen, Keatz Growth Drivers: Rise in Food Delivery Services

Cost Efficiency and Lower Overhead

Increased Flexibility and Agility

Technological Advancements and Digital Integration Restraints & Challenges: Limited Customer Experience

Operational Complexity

Dependence on Third-Party Delivery Platforms

Increasing number of Internet/smartphone Users to propel market growth

Increase in use of smartphones has given a boost to online food delivery services across the world. Moreover, increasing number of smartphone users and easy access to Internet has made ordering food easier. The growing number of smartphone users also reflects an increase in Internet searches for food and beverages. According to the report published by Zomato (Indian food delivery app), the Indian food delivery platforms will have 80 million monthly active users in 2021 and have set targets of reaching 200 million over the next few years. Zomato has also acquired over nine small delivery chains to generate orders and serve customers.

Global Ghost Kitchen Market – Restrain

Operational complexity to hamper the market growth

Operating the successful ghost kitchen requires efficient coordination of various components, such as food preparation, order management, and delivery logistics. Managing various components and multiple orders in the single kitchen add complexity to operations. Timely execution of orders can be challenging, especially during the peak hours. Moreover, improper food handling, poor personal hygiene, and faulty equipment can all play a key role in food contamination. Thus, ghost kitchens should have training programs and policies in place that help employees understand the importance of keeping food safe. This in turn is expected to have severe impact on market growth.

Global Ghost Kitchen Market – Opportunities

Increasing number of ghost kitchens around the world is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global ghost kitchen market.

With the increasing consumer preference for online food services over dining experiences, the use of online food delivery apps and the number of ghost/cloud kitchens is also increasing with a rapid pace. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), November 2022 report, there are already over 20,000 active cloud kitchens in Delhi (India), and the number is increasing by around 20% annually. Moreover, the number of cloud kitchens has almost tripled between FY 2019 and FY 21 on Swiggy and almost doubled in Zomato from January 2020. Zomato is also in discussions with multiple restaurant partners and cloud kitchen companies to launch ultra-fast delivery.

Global Ghost Kitchen Market - Key Developments

In February 2023, TGAL, the largest food tech company in Japan and one of the most recognised food conglomerates with a network of over 1400 host kitchens and over 120 brands from different regions of Japan announced an exclusive partnership with Village Food Courts (VFC), the largest F&B aggregator of National & International brands in India.

In February 2023, Ghost Kitchens acquired cloud kitchen startup Speak Burgers to foray into the premium segment with high spending power. The move is in line with its vision to create a basket of premium food delivery brands that operates on Swiggy and Zomato.

In September 2021, Ghost Kitchens launched a program to grow its brands through an asset light model through fulfilment partners. The brands will be licensed to existing restaurants with under-utilized kitchen capacities having infrastructure to service to a particular cuisine. This in turn will help restaurants to earn incremental revenues and profits from the first order they serve.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global ghost kitchen market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. The ghost kitchen market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing awareness about the benefits of ghost/cloud kitchens and the outbreak of COVID-19.

On the basis of Business Model: Independent Ghost Kitchens Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of ghost/cloud kitchens and rising popularity of ghost/cloud kitchens.

On the basis of Type: Fast Food Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing consumption of fast food.

On the basis of Order Channel: Online Delivery Platforms Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for online food delivery services around the world.

On the basis of Customer Type: Home Delivery Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing consumer preference for online food services over dining experiences.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period owing to increasing number of smartphone and Internet users, growing demand for online food delivery services, and increasing number of ghost kitchens in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global ghost kitchen market include Kitchen United, Deliveroo Editions, CloudKitchens, Zuul Kitchens, Virtual Kitchen Co., DoorDash Kitchens, Swiggy Access, Kitopi, Uber Eats Kitchen, Rebel Foods, Keatz, JustKitchen, REEF Technology, Ghost Kitchen Brands, and Grubhub/Seamless, among others.

Global Ghost Kitchen Market, By Business Model: Independent Ghost Kitchens Aggregator Ghost Kitchens Shared Space Ghost Kitchens

Global Ghost Kitchen Market, By Cuisine Type: Fast Food Pizza Asian Mexican Burgers Healthy/Vegan Desserts Others

Global Ghost Kitchen Market, By Order Channel: Online Delivery Platforms Phone Orders Mobile Apps Website Orders Walk-in Orders (for on-premises pickup)

Global Ghost Kitchen Market, By Customer Type: Home Delivery Takeaway/Pickup Dine-in (where applicable)

Global Ghost Kitchen Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



