Bioxytran Names Leslie Ajayi as Interim CMO and Head of the Medical Advisory Board

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral diseases, announced that it named Leslie Ajayi, MD as its interim Chief Medical Officer and Chief of the Medical Advisory Board. In this role Dr. Ajay will provide leadership and direction to the clinical operations, clinical affairs, clinical sciences, and drug safety. He will report to the CEO Dr David Platt and chair the Medical Advisory Board.



Dr. Ajayi brings over 20 years of clinical development experience in academia and industry. He is a fully trained physician leader with international specialty training in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, and clinical pharmacology. He received his undergraduate training in Health Sciences and his MD equivalent graduating Magna Cum Lade from Obafemi Awolowo University [OAU] in Nigeria. A few years later he received his PhD in clinical pharmacology from the University of Glasgow. As an academic clinical pharmacologist in Glasgow, UK, he worked with Big Pharma as an investigator for Phase 1 first in man, proof of concept, pharmacokinetics (PK), Pharmacodynamics (PD), PK-PD, and studies in special populations such as the elderly and in pregnancy. He was also involved in all types of designs of randomized controlled clinical trials (double blind, placebo controlled, double dummy, single blind, cross over, parallel group, Latin squares designs). His industry exposure was relegated to big pharma clinical research monitors and clinical research organizations. He worked on notable projects like perindopril and cilazapril (ACEI), and amlodipine. He evaluated the effects of ACEI on Type-2 Diabetes and insulin resistance in hypertensives.

During his tenure at OAU he served in a number of leadership positions. He was the vice dean of Clinical Sciences at OAU. Eventually he became the chairman of medicine at OAU and the chairman of hospital drug formulator committee at OAU. He also has held a number of Academic and Research roles. Some of his more notable roles were as an adjunct professor of medicine at Baylor College. He was also a professor of pharmacology for Sava University School of Medicine, St James School of Medicine, and Ross University.

He is highly regarded for his international clinical research and development. He has extensive experience in conducting impactful clinical research that resulted in the creation of a number of technical reports for companies like Merck, Sevier, Squibb, Roche, Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline.

“This new role as the interim CMO of Bioxytran, represents a culmination of my career whereby almost all the facets of my experience come into play. Bioxytran has one of the most ambitious pipeline buildouts I have every seen,” said Dr. Leslie Ajayi. “Galectin antagonists have universal appeal in so many disease indications because regardless of whether it’s a virus or a chronic disease the propensity of the literature suggests that galectins are implicated in the disease pathogenesis. My clinical trial philosophy is to have clear end points, which are unequivocal and quantitative. This is why my past clinical trials optimized execution along with resource control, accurate reporting, and data integrity and management. My unique skillset in designing and managing clinical trials should be a great asset to the company. For more than 30 years I’ve been designing and managing clinical trials and much of my work was published with over 70 citations to my name. Most recently, some of the results were used to promote the new medication (The population pharmacokinetics of Lisinopril and Enalapril). I also have exposure and experience in adverse drug reactions, safety and pharmacovigilance. I also look forward to building out the medical advisory board.”

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

