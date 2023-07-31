Monarch Private Capital Unveils Its 2022 Impact Report: "Touchpoints" – Investments That Impact the Future

ATLANTA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital , a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to present its inaugural Impact Report. This comprehensive report showcases the extraordinary outcomes of the firm's initiatives throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to fostering environmental and social investments that create lasting, positive change.



Pioneering Impact Since 2005

Monarch Private Capital has been at the forefront of devising customized structuring solutions, enabling fund investors to actively participate in projects that make a meaningful difference in their local communities and beyond. Anchored by a rich network of connections, the firm identifies and supports investment opportunities that span affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, and renewable energy sectors, thereby helping investors to achieve their ESG, impact, and sustainability goals and objectives.

Introducing "Touchpoints"

Titled "Touchpoints," this Impact Report outlines the influence of Monarch’s initiatives across renewable energy, affordable housing, and historic rehabilitation projects. Delving into various facets of the company, the report sheds light on key areas such as partnerships, sustainability initiatives, investor initiatives, and robust fund frameworks. Throughout 2022, these carefully curated investments continued to enrich lives and uplift communities, a feat made possible by the collective efforts of current and future investors. These "Touchpoints" signify the myriad of interactions Monarch forges to create a sustainable, long-term positive impact that goes beyond mere financial gains, emphasizing the firm's resolute dedication to investing in communities and championing a better, more sustainable future.

“At Monarch, we’re deeply passionate about driving substantive change through our investment projects,” said Melanie Frontczak, Director, ESG & Tax Credit Investments. “Committed to enhancing communities and improving lives, we take immense pride in the positive influence of our investments and are proud to present their impact in the 2022 Impact Report.”

Access Monarch’s 2022 Impact Report “Touchpoints” here .

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

