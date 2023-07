English Lithuanian

Amber Grid is changing the investor calendar published for 2023 as follows:

• 25.08.2023 – interim information for the six months of 2023;

• 06.11.2023 – interim information for the nine months of 2023.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Milda Januškevičienė

Communications project manager

ph. +370 659 53661

e-mail: m.januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt