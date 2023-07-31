Heilind Electronics Adds Lumberg Automation, a Belden Brand, to its Portfolio

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading distributor of interconnect, electromechanical and sensor products, announces the addition of Lumberg Automation, a Belden brand, to its portfolio.

For decades, industrial automation customers have counted on Lumberg connectivity solutions to help reduce complexity for more compact and cost-optimized equipment and systems. The Lumberg Automation product portfolio includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems that can be customized to meet the demands of any application.

Lumberg Automation products, now available for purchase at Heilind, include:

I/O Modules: Range from passive distribution boxes, fieldbus and modular I/O systems to high-performance modules to support intelligent and reliable data transmission

Range from passive distribution boxes, fieldbus and modular I/O systems to high-performance modules to support intelligent and reliable data transmission Data Connectors: Offer secure transmission of analog and digital data for Ethernet-based and fieldbus protocols

Offer secure transmission of analog and digital data for Ethernet-based and fieldbus protocols Sensor/Actuator Connectors: Available in flexible and robust designs to suit a wide variety of factory or machinery automation setup applications

Available in flexible and robust designs to suit a wide variety of factory or machinery automation setup applications Valve Connectors: Rectangular connectors for hydraulic, pneumatic and electro-magnetic actuators that meet UL’s rigorous industrial standards

Rectangular connectors for hydraulic, pneumatic and electro-magnetic actuators that meet UL’s rigorous industrial standards Power Connectors: Provide design diversity to specific standards and high-voltage versions to ensure a reliable power supply to electrical machinery

Lumberg Automation products are ideal for use in Automotive, Material Handling, Process, Transportation and Consumer Packaged Goods markets. Compliant with industrial communications standards and ruggedized for guaranteed performance in the harshest environments, Lumberg Automation solutions improve overall system effectiveness.

For more information on Lumberg Automation’s portfolio of connectivity products please visit Heilind Electronics.

About Heilind

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter, and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise, and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Attachment