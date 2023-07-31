SSA’s New Guide: A Positive Step For Long COVID Sufferers, Allsup Ready To Assist With SSDI Claims

Belleville, Illinois, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued new guidance for long COVID sufferers. The guide offers a clearer picture as to how this condition is evaluated when it comes to applying for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, according to Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of disability representation services.

“We know that living with long COVID can be a daily struggle and this guide is a step forward, providing understandable guidance on the medical evidence claimants need to include with their disability claims,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup.

An estimated 16 million Americans are coping with long COVID, and the long-term health effects can lead to disability and long-term departure from work of a year or more, Geist explained.

Titled, “Long COVID: A Guide for Health Professionals on Providing Medical Evidence for Social Security Disability Claims,” the SSA document addresses concerns for those affected by long COVID or Post-COVID Conditions (PCC). The guide reinforces that an adult is deemed disabled if they are incapable of performing any substantial gainful work activity due to medically verifiable physical or mental impairments arising from long COVID. These impairments must have persisted, or are expected to persist, for a continuous period of at least 12 months, or are anticipated to result in death.

“The SSA’s recognition of long COVID as a potentially disabling condition is a positive development,” Geist said. “While Social Security has not added COVID-related conditions as a formally recognized medical listing, this is a good move. Millions of Americans are suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, and this guide provides a route for them to seek the support they desperately need.”

The guide also details the types of medical reports that should be provided. These include a thorough description of the individual’s medical history, information on the diagnosis, onset, duration, and prognosis of the individual’s COVID-19 or long COVID diagnosis, along with conditions that might be associated with, exacerbated by, or consistent with long COVID.

Allsup, a leading nationwide provider of SSDI representation, return to work, veterans disability appeals and healthcare insurance services, is ready to assist individuals in navigating the complexities of applying for disability benefits with long COVID.

“The process of applying for SSDI can be overwhelming, especially for those dealing with severe disabilities and health issues like long COVID,” said Geist. “Our team of disability experts is here to help individuals understand their eligibility, gather the necessary medical evidence and submit their claims.”

The availability of this guide from the SSA underscores the importance of recognizing long COVID as a serious and potentially disabling condition. It provides a much-needed resource for health professionals and individuals alike, helping to ensure that those affected by long COVID can access the support they need. If you or a loved one is suffering from long COVID and need assistance with an SSDI claim or disability appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment