Mental Health Expert and Bestselling Author Dr. John Delony Shares Actionable Choices to Treat Anxiety in New Book "Building a Non-Anxious Life," Now Available for Presale

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting more than 40 million adults, or nearly 20% of the population. Whether it shows up in the mundane tasks of life or as a debilitating panic attack, anxiety sufferers continue to search for actionable ways to manage loneliness, exhaustion, angst and stress.

Despite the statistics, anxiety disorders are highly treatable. Most people just don’t know where to start. In his new book, “Building a Non-Anxious Life,” bestselling author and mental health expert Dr. John Delony dives into his personal testimony of anxiety. Following two decades of research and experience, Dr. Delony shares the six choices people must make to create a non-anxious life.

“Make no mistake: These choices are going to be hard. Really hard,” said Dr. Delony. “Anxiety is your body begging you to deal with the mess. To head into the disaster. This book will help you do just that because you are worth being well.”

Some of the choices in “Building a Non-Anxious Life” include:

Choosing Reality

Choosing Connection

Choosing Health and Healing

Choosing Belief

“Building a Non-Anxious Life” is now available for presale at JohnDelony.com.

About Dr. John Delony

Dr. John Delony is a bestselling author, mental health expert, host of “The Dr. John Delony Show” and co-host of “The Ramsey Show.” John has two PhDs and over two decades of experience in counseling, crisis response and higher education. He is the author of the bestselling books “Own Your Past, Change Your Future” and “Redefining Anxiety.” John’s goal is to help people navigate tough decisions, improve their relationships, and believe they’re worth being well. Follow John on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press—a part of Ramsey Solutions—publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.