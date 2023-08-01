Defibrillator Market is Expected to Reach $18.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the defibrillator industry is poised to undergo significant advancements, revolutionizing the landscape of cardiac care. Innovations in technology will lead to more compact, portable, and user-friendly defibrillator devices, making them readily accessible in various settings, from hospitals to public spaces and even households. AI-powered defibrillators will enhance accuracy in diagnosing life-threatening arrhythmias, enabling faster and more targeted interventions. Additionally, the integration of telemedicine capabilities will enable real-time remote monitoring and support by medical professionals during critical situations. Moreover, there will be a growing focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly designs, reducing the environmental impact of defibrillator manufacturing and disposal. With these cutting-edge developments, the defibrillator industry will play a crucial role in saving lives and improving global cardiac health outcomes.

Defibrillator market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $13.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $18.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease contributing to the increase in the risk of cardiac arrhythmias, the rising geriatric patient population at an increased risk of the development of arrhythmias, the growing focus of government bodies on expanding the accessibility of defibrillators and ongoing developments in MRI compatible cardiac resynchronization therapy–defibrillators (CRT-Ds).

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=549

Defibrillator Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $13.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $18.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Patient Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing number of mergers & acquisitions among market players Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of target diseases

Defibrillator market major players covered in the report, such as:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US). Other players include Abbott (US)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Biotronik (Germany)

CU Medical Systems Inc. (South Korea)

METsis Medikal (Turkey)

Mediana Co.,Ltd (South Korea)

Progetti srl (Italy)

Schiller AG (Switzerland)

BPL Medical Technologies (India)

Metrax GmbH (Germany)

MS Westfalia GmbH (Germany)

Bexen Cardio (Spain)

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd (China)

and Among Others

Buy Defibrillator Industry Report (217 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=549

This study categorizes the global defibrillator market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Type

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators

External defibrillators

Manual & semi-automated external defibrillators

Fully automated external defibrillators

Wearable cardioverter defibrillators

By Patients type

Adult

Pediatrics

By End Users

Hospitals, Clinics and Cardiac centres

Pre-hospital care settings

Public access markets

Home care settings

Alternate care facilities

Other end users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLA

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=549

The key stakeholders in the Defibrillator market include:

Manufacturers of defibrillators

Distributors of defibrillators

Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Centers

Non-government organizations

Government regulatory authorities

Contract manufacturers and third-party suppliers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Government and non-governmental regulatory authorities

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Medtronic (Ireland) received the CE Mark for its implantable defibrillator system, Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan, and Epsila EV MRI SureScan for the management of irregular heart rhythm

In January 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)acquired Cardiologs (France)to boost its cardiac diagnostic and monitoring product offerings

In May 2021, MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China) and Implicitly Inc. (US) entered into a distribution agreement to scale up Microport's cardiac rhythm product offerings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Defibrillator Market:

Question 1: What is the projected market value of the global Defibrillators market?

Answer: The global market of Defibrillators is projected to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2028

Question 2: What is the global Defibrillators market's estimated growth rate (CAGR) for the next five years?

Answer: The global Defibrillators market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Question 3: Which product segment of the Defibrillators market is expected to witness the highest market share?

Answer: The ICDs segment is projected to observe the highest market share due to the increasing use of ICD defibrillators

Question 4: What are the major revenue pockets in the Defibrillators market currently?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the growing presence of players in the region, and government initiatives to boost the accessibility of defibrillators

Question 5: Who are the key players operating in the defibrillators market, and what are the key growth strategies applied?

Answer: In 2022, the global defibrillators market was dominated are Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US). The players adopted key strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches, to increase their market penetration.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=549

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the defibrillators market by product, patient type, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall defibrillators market

To forecast the size of the defibrillators market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players in the defibrillators market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, & partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the defibrillators market

To benchmark players within the defibrillators market using the competitive leadership mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

Related Reports:

IoT Medical Devices Market

ENT Devices Market

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Medical Wearables Market

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automated-external-defibrillator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automated-external-defibrillator.asp