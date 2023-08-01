CHANGES IN MARTELA’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Mrs. Suvi-Maarit Kario (M.Soc.Sc.) has been appointed Martela Corporations Vice President People and Sustainability and member of management team. In addition Kario will be responsible for Martela’s internal communication. Kario will start in her position on August 7, 2023 and report to Martela CEO.

Kario will move to her new position from Puro Tekstiilihuoltopalvelut Oy where she has been member of the Management Team responsible for Human Resources function as well as been responsible for internal communication.

Suvi-Maarit has long experience from managing human resource functions as well as development of organizations and sustainability in internal business environments such as HKScan Oyj, GS-Hydro Oy and Alstom Finland Oy.

“I wish Suvi-Maarit warmly welcomed to Martela. Her experience in human resource, sustainability and communications areas will support Martela’s growth strategy.” says Ville Taipale, CEO.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.