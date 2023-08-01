Exterro Announces Ariana Tadler as the 2023 Honorable Shira Scheindlin Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro today announced that Ariana Tadler, the founding partner of Tadler Law LLP, a WBENC-certified, women-owned boutique law firm that offers an array of litigation and legal counseling services, as the 2023 Honorable Shira Scheindlin Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree. Ms. Tadler will be given the award at The Hero Awards, taking place in New Orleans as part of Exterro’s XChange Conference on September 20th. The awards ceremony is a celebration of those who are taking a leading role in transforming how corporations, non-profit organizations and public agencies respond to today’s challenges across legal governance, risk, and compliance. Privacy, E-Discovery, Forensics, DE&I, and Customer Hero Awards nominations are open, and will be presented at the event.



The evening will see Ms. Tadler recognized as one of the leading women litigators in the country. “Ariana Tadler has been a thought leader in the e-discovery world for more than two decades,” said Judge Scheindlin regarding the selection. “She chaired Working Group 1 of the Sedona Conference which drafted the original ESI Guidelines. She has served on the Advisory Committee on the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure of the Judicial Conference of the United States, which shapes the rules for all federal courts. As a six-year member of that Committee, she has kept all e-discovery issues top of mind before the Committee. While doing all of this, she has been a highly successful class action lawyer and a leading e-discovery provider founding her own woman-owned business. In short, Ariana is a phenomenal person, personality, lawyer, and leader!”

Ariana is indeed recognized as one of the nation’s leading authorities on electronic discovery and pioneered the establishment of an E-Discovery Practice group within a plaintiffs’ firm structure 20 years ago. In 2017, United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts appointed Ariana to serve on the Federal Civil Rules Advisory Committee, and in December 2020, Chief Justice Roberts renewed her appointment to serve a second term. By the Committee Chair’s appointment, she serves on subcommittees focused on specific aspects of the federal civil rules, including Multidistrict Litigation (MDL), Social Security cases, and Discovery.

“The impact of legal governance, risk, and compliance professionals is evolving at a rapid pace as their roles shift from a reactive to a proactive stance that requires measurable outcomes, having to do more with less, and managing down both risk and costs. This evening is a celebration of those who are trailblazing new pathways and maximizing efficiencies. The Hero Awards provide well-deserved recognition for these tireless innovators,” said Debora Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Exterro. “We have an impressive selection of nominees this year and we are eager to learn from our panel of esteemed judges who will earn these awards.”

The Hero Awards, sponsored by Exterro, are celebrating their 7th year. The deadline for submitting nominees for other categories is August 11, 2023. You can submit your nomination here . Attendance is limited to attendees of the XChange Conference. Those interested in attending can register here .

