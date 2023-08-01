North Carolina Beach Town Selects GovDeals to Sell Island Property

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topsail Beach, NC is currently offering an 8,400 sq. ft. vacant beachfront property for sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. This residence is currently available for bidding until Saturday, August 12th.



Topsail Island, located in southeastern North Carolina, is a 26-mile-long island consisting of three small communities – Topsail Beach, Surf City, and North Topsail Beach. Situated halfway between Wilmington and Jacksonville, the island boasts a deep and extensive legacy within US history, being used by both the Army and Navy before Topsail Beach was incorporated in 1963. The town is known by locals for its family-oriented style of beach living, with tourism being a main attraction.

Located at 2003 Ocean Blvd, near the corner of Ocean Blvd and McLeod, the property is located within a residential area and sits on top of a double dune that leads to a level beach surface. The property is currently measured at 0.19 acres, is listed as buildable, and is next to Public Beach Access 0-19.

“Topsail Beach is a great place to visit and explore with your family. We’re excited to find new owners for this property and bring more life to the island,” says Connie Forand, finance director for Topsail Beach.

Topsail Beach is requiring all potential buyers to submit a refundable bid deposit of $500 before participating in the auction. To bid on this or any property on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com