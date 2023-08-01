Heilind Electronics Stocking Heyco HEYClip™ Latches and Strikers

Secure doors and panels with confidence using HEYClip latches and strikers.

| Source: Heilind Electronics Heilind Electronics

Wilmington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronics and vital accessories, features Heyco HEYClip latches and strikers in inventory.

Heyco’s lineup of polyamide HEYClip™ latches and strikers secure doors and panels with a variety of mounting options. The majority of Heyco’s latches do not require additional mounting hardware or screws due to their snap-in design.

HEYClip™ latches and strikers keep panels and doors closed tight but remain easy to open without sticking. Applications include white goods and appliances, control panels for industrial automation, enclosures, and more.

View Heilind’s in-stock inventory, or reach out to a sales representative to learn more by visiting Heilind.com

 

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Heyco
Heyco Products designs and manufactures molded wire protection products, plastic fasteners, molded components and stamped electrical components to meet the needs of industrial, medical, appliance, transportation, alternative energy, lighting, and aerospace companies. Heyco also brings with it a modern, globally certified, U.S.-based manufacturing facility with vast expertise in injection molding, progressive stamping, over molding and assembly processes and techniques.

