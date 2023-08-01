HARRISBURG, Ill., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeastern Illinois College is currently offering the former Lafayette Inn Bed and Breakfast for sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The property is currently at auction until Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



The former bed and breakfast, located at 202 and 204 W Poplar St., sits on 0.82 acres of land and lies within Harrisburg’s historic district. This Mediterranean-style estate, built in 1921, includes three structures consisting of two mirrored mansions and one carriage house. The property has wrought iron fencing, a private drive, 14 bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms.

This property is the first real estate auction from Southeastern Illinois College, which has previously utilized the GovDeals platform to sell other surplus items including books, furniture, janitorial, office, and exercise equipment. To maximize the full potential of the estate, it will be sold with its current contents, including all furniture, accessories, dishes, cookware, silverware, glassware, linens, appliances, rugs, and window treatments.

“We are thrilled to host this sale for the college. Located in the gateway to the Shawnee National Forest, it would make a great investment opportunity and would allow guests to enjoy a piece of Harrisburg history,” says Tim Mroz, account manager for GovDeals.

The college is asking all potential buyers to schedule an inspection to view the property and pay a refundable $10,000 deposit prior to placing any bids. To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com