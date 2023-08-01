Big Screen Entertainment Group to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on August 10, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG), a diverse media company that’s been expanding over the last 18 years, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 10, 2023 at 1:10 EST.



This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Kimberley Kates, COO, Sandro Monetti and President, Catherine Taylor.

BSEG’s Kimberley Kates will perform a presentation. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Big Screen Entertainment Group will be presenting at 1:10 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603283&tp_key=7656c5070a&sti=bseg

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen (OTC:BSEG) now in its 18th year, is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.