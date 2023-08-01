Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Swimming Into the Heart of Anaheim, California, Near Knotts Berry Farm

ANAHEIM, CALIF., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce its latest location coming soon to Anaheim, California, in early September 2023. Located at 3150 W. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 140, Aqua-Tots Anaheim is owned by siblings Annette, Brian, Faraj and Patrick Tomina as well as business partners Clint Mansour and Caroline Carlson, who also operate successful locations across Orange County.

Aqua-Tots Anaheim is a state-of-the-art facility spanning 7,750 square feet and dedicated to providing high-quality swim instruction to children of all ages. The school features an indoor pool that is heated year-round to ensure an enjoyable swimming experience. With flexible make-up lessons and a comfortable parent viewing area, Aqua-Tots Anaheim offers convenience and comfort for both students and parents.

Carlson expressed her excitement about bringing Aqua-Tots to Anaheim, stating, "Southern Californians spend a significant part of the year around water, and they understand the importance of developing lifelong swimming skills with their children. We are thrilled to open our newest Aqua-Tots location in Anaheim and serve families in this extraordinary community.”

Aqua-Tots Anaheim will be open seven days a week to accommodate the busy schedules of families in the area. The school will serve the communities of Anaheim, Cypress, Buena Park, Los Alamitos, Fullerton and Garden Grove. Notably, Aqua-Tots Anaheim is conveniently located near Knotts Berry Farm, adding a touch of excitement for families looking for both educational and leisure activities.

To celebrate the upcoming grand opening, Aqua-Tots Anaheim is offering a special promotion for families who sign up before September. Those who pre-enroll will receive an additional day of swim lessons each week for the entire month of September (value of $116). Additionally, pre-registered families will be entered to win a $1000 gift card to Knotts Berry Farm.

Aqua-Tots Anaheim is actively hiring swim instructors to join their team. Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to submit an application at aqua-tots.com/anaheim/employment.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Anaheim or to pre-register for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/anaheim or call 714-430-8333.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

