Vantiva - 20230801 - Notification of availability First Half 2023 financial report

Vantiva: Notification of availability of the financial interim report

for the half-year ended June 30, 2023

Paris, August 1st, 2023- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Vantiva announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on August 1st, 2023.

This document may be viewed on the Company’s website: vantiva.com under the heading “Regulated Information”.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

